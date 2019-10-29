Karaxha vs. Nielsen For WBF World Welterweight Title

IZEGEM, BELGIUM (October 28, 2019) – Meriton Karaxha, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Welterweight Champion, will take on once-beaten Dane Mikkel Nielsen for the vacant WBF World Welterweight title on Friday November 1 in Izegem, Belgium.

Preceded by a full undercard, the fight will headline “Izegem Boksgala” at the Sporthal Izegem, promoted by Rudy Compernol.

“Mr. TNT” Karaxha, a 27-year-old Albanian-born Belgian, is on an eight-fight unbeaten streak and has gone 25-5-2 (9) overall since turning professional in 2013.

He is a former Belgian national champion, and won the WBF International crown last November. This past February he successfully defended the title, and is now ready for the next step.

Originally scheduled to fight fellow countryman Steve Jamoye, who pulled out last week, Karaxha is forced to adjust to a new challenge in inexperienced but game Nielsen (30), a former amateur stand-out who is 8-1 (3) in the paid code.

The winner of the fight is mandated to, inside six months, fight former title-holder Zino Meuli from Switzerland, who, unable to defend in a timely manner, vacated in order for Karaxha to contest the championship.