Keith Hunter Remains Undefeated

LAS VEGAS, NV (April 5, 2019) – Tonight at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, in Las Vegas, NV, welterweight prospect, Keith “The Bounty” Hunter, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, won a thrilling split decision victory over Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (11-2-1, 5 KOs), improving his record to (10-0, 6 KOs). The 8-round bout was promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

In the early rounds, Hunter controlled the action with his jab and lateral movement. Rakhmanov had no answer for Hunters one-two combination. In round two, Hunter dropped Rakhmanov with a counter straight right cross, sending him to the canvas. Rakhmanov recovered and survived the round. As the fight was entering the final rounds, Hunter had mounted a huge lead. In the final two rounds, Rakhmanov started to gain some momentum as he landed some heavy power shots. Hunter got his second wind and closed out the show, winning by split decision. Scorecards read 77-74, 76-75 and 75-76.

“I knew I had this fight because I felt I won a majority of the rounds,” said Keith Hunter. “When I dropped him, I almost got him out of there. I give Rakhmanov a lot of props for surviving that round. He came on toward the end, but I closed it out in the twelfth round.”

Hunter, who is trained by Bones Adams, Kevin Henry and Brandon Woods, feels he has the perfect corner guiding his fights.

“I want to thank my team for all their support, this was a tough training camp, but it paid off.” Hunter continued. “We work hard at the Prince Ranch Boxing gym. I feel I have the best trainers in the world.”

“This was a big win for Keith and I’m looking to get him a big fight,” said manager Greg Hannley. “Hunter is definitely a TV fighter, and all his bouts should be televised. I’m very proud of his accomplishments tonight. He was amazing.”

“I’ve been telling everyone to keep an eye out for this kid,” stated Prince Ranch Boxing adviser Hasim Rahman, “He showed tonight that he;s one of the top prospects in the welterweight division.”