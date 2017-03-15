Kermit Cintron Meets Once-Beaten David Grayton

READING, PA (March 14, 2017) – Former champion Kermit Cintron (39-5-2, 30 KOs) will battle once-beaten David Grayton (15-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout on Friday, March 17 as part of Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round on Bounce.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Santander Arena in Reading, PA. and is headlined by a showdown between exciting heavyweight contenders Travis “My Time” Kauffman and Amir “Hardcore” Mansour.

Undercard fights on Bounce begin with two unbeaten prospects as Brooklyn-native Chordale Booker (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Virginia’s Moshea Aleem (4-0-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight contest.

Further action in the arena will feature two-time cruiserweight world champion Steve Cunningham (28-8-1, 13 KOs) battling Mexico’s Felipe Romero (19-11-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round cruiserweight showdown.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at the VF Outlet Box Office at the Santander Arena, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com. The bout between Edner Cherry and Omar Douglas was originally scheduled to appear on this telecast, but will be rescheduled for a card early next month.

Additional action will see unbeaten super featherweight prospect Chris Colbert (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight against Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Garrigo (3-4-1, 2 KOs), Reading’s Erik Spring (8-1-2, 1 KO) taking on Jeremiah Wiggins (10-5-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight bout and middleweight Nick Valliere (5-1, 2 KOs) going up against Nicholas Hernandez (5-2, 1 KO) in a six-round middleweight contest.

Rounding out the night of fights are a trio of local Reading-natives as Kashon Hutchinson (2-1, 1 KO) battles Los Angeles” Darius Ervin (3-1) in four-rounds of super lightweight action, Jesus Perez (1-0) in a four-round super lightweight bout against Titos Matthew Gosalves and the pro debut of Matt Quirindongo as he faces Delaware’s Weusi Johnson (2-2) in a four-round super featherweight showdown.

Cintron is a former welterweight world champion who owns victories over Alfredo Angulo, Lovemore Ndou and Ronald Cruz. The Puerto Rican fighter who lives in Reading fought Argentine great Sergio Martinez to a draw and has battled top fighters from Canelo Alvarez to Antonio Margarito. He enters this bout on a six-fight win streak including four victories last year.

Fighting out of Washington, D.C., Grayton turned pro in 2012 after finishing as a runner-up in the National Golden Gloves tournament that year. He went unbeaten in his first 14 career starts before suffering a defeat to Bryant Perrella. The 29-year-old bounced back in his last outing defeating previously unbeaten prospect Kareem Martin by eighth-round stoppage in an entertaining fight.

An accomplished amateur fighting out of Brooklyn, Booker is a former PAL and New York Golden Gloves champion, while also picking up a bronze medal at the 2015 U.S. Olympic Trials. The 25-year-old turned pro last year and has already picked up five victories, including a first-round stoppage of Andre Baker in his last appearance in February. He takes on the 24-year-old Aleem, who’s brother Immanuwel is an unbeaten middleweight contender. Fighting out of Virginia, Aleem first fought professionally in 2013 and 2014 before entering the ring again last April.