Kerry Foley discusses coming back from life-threatening illness

(February 18, 2019) – Sydney’s Kerry Foley has had a turbulent career to say the very least. Management issues, training issues and more recently health issues have plagued the Sydney Super Middleweight, accumulating prior to his last outing, where his iron levels had dropped so low, that they were lower than a cancer patient.

Foley discussed the issues he has had, “Before my last fight I didn’t feel right and I should have gone at got a blood test but in honesty, I was too lazy.

“After the fight which I went the distance in I went to the doctor and found out that my iron levels were lower than a cancer patient, and I had to have a growth cut out of me! Everything went fine in the end; however, it could have been a different story if I hadn’t gone to the doctors.”

Foley’s only loss at Super Middleweight came when essentially fighting with the early stages of a cancerous based illness and the now fit and healthy Sydney slugger is ready to claim the OPBF Super Middleweight title at the Seagulls Rugby League Club in Tweets Head, Gold Coast.

‘The Captn’ opened up about his camp and sparring former WBC World Champion Sakio Bika.

He said, “Camp has been excellent and since my illness I really appreciate boxing more and I’m training harder than ever with my trainer Arnel Baratillo, my manager Tony Tolj who has really given me direction in boxing and with the support of my backers Nationwide Capital, Mannings and Muscle Republic just to name a few, my boxing life is becoming better and better.

“I’ve shared the ring with the legend Sakio Bika and it has been a pleasure. He is an absolute beast and he makes you work hard every time you spar. There are no easy days with Sakio and he is making me a much better fighter. “

Foley, who has also shared the ring with WBA number 3 ranked Billal Akkaway, returns to the ring on March 30 and offered a preview into what fight fans can expect at the Seagulls Rugby League Club.

He said, “From me, you can expect fireworks and value for money. I always come to fight and I am predicting a career-best performance that will see me crowned OBPF Champion again.

“Dragon Fire Boxing always put on good shows and this one will be no different. Evenly matched fights and some quality fighters and that’s what Boxing Mania 5 will be full of!”