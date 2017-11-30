Khamzat Dalgiev stops defending champion Ivan Buchinger in opening round

INGUSHETIA, Russia (November 25, 2017) — Russian challenge Khamzat Dalgiev ended the three-year plus reign of Ivan “Buki” Bunchinger as M-1 Challenge featherweight champion, knocking the Slovakian in the opening round in last night’s M-1 Challenge 86: Battle of the Narts” main event, in Ingushetia, Russia.
M-1 Challenge 86 showcased MMA fighters from a dozen different countries: Russia, USA, Slovakia, Finland, Canada, France, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Buchinger (32-6-0, M-1: 7-2-0) originally captured his M-1 Challenge featherweight title more than three years ago, when he knocked out Tural Ragimov in the fourth round of their M-1 Challenge 52 Fight of the Night, also held in Ingushetia. Buchinger had made two title defenses, winning a five-round unanimous decision over Mansour Barnaoui at M-1 Challenge 62 on October 10, 2016, as well as in his last action this past June at M-1 Challenge 80 in China, at which he locked in a choke to defeat Timor Nagibin by fourth-round submission this past June.
The newly crowned M-1 Challenge featherweight champion, Dalgiev (10-1-0, M-1: 6-2-0), extended his win streak to 10 consecutive victories since he lost his pro debut.
Russian Mikhail Ragozin (9-3-0), M-1: 2-1-0) knocked out American Joseph “Leonidas” Henle (10-3-1, M-1: 1-1-0), who made his M-1 Global debut, on punches in the third round of the co-featured event that was contested at a 196-pound catchweight.
Finnish lightweight Aleksi Mantykivi (11-4-0, M-1: 1-0-0) and Canadian bantamweight Chris “The Greek Assassin” Kelades (12-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) both made strong statements against their Russian opponents in their M-1 Global debuts with submission victories. Mantykivi used a Guillotine choke to defeat Bashier Gagiev (5-3-0, M-1: 2-1-0), of Russia, in the second round, while Kelades employed a Kimura for his win over Russian Oleg Lichkovakha (8-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0) in the third frame.
In the main card opener, Kyrgyzstan featherweight) Busurmankut Abdibait Uulu (9-2-1, M-1: 1-0-1) punched out his Brazilian foe, veteran Diego Davella (18-7-1, M-1: 1-2-1), in the opening round.
On the preliminary card, Ukrainian welterweight Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (45-12-3, M-1: 11-2-1) registered the 45th win of his professional MMA career, when the doctor halted the action after one round versus Elerzhan Narmurzaev (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan. Georgian featherweight Soso “Stechkin” Nizharadze (5-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0) took a three-round unanimous decision over Russian Adam Gagiev (3-3-1, M-1: 2-2-0), Azerbaijan heavyweight Zaur Gadzhibabyev (6-1-0, M-1: 4-0-0) knocked out Nikolay Savilov, of Russia, in the first round on punches, and Brazilian lightweight Rubenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (8-5-0, M-1: 2-2-0) put Russian Lom Al-Nalgiev (14-6-0, M-1: 5-1-0) to sleep via punches in the opening round.
In a pair of pre-undercard fights, Russian bantamweight prospect Selem Evloev (4-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0) kept his perfect record intact, unloading a bevy of punches on Ukrainian Dmitry Orlov (2-4-1, M-1: 1-1-0) for a first-round technical knockout, while Ukrainian Yuri Chobuka (8-1-0, M-1: 2-0-0) improved his record to 8-1-1 with a first-round submission triumph by way of Guillotine choke versus Akhmadkhan Bokov (2-3-0, M-1: 2-1-0), of Russia, at a 150-pound catchweight.
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – M-1 CHALLENGE FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Khamzat Dalgiev (10-1-0, M-1: 7-1-0), Russia
WKO1 (Punches – 2:35)
Ivan Buchinger(32-6-0, M-1: 7-2-0), Slovakia
(Dalgiev won M-1 Challenge featherweight title)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shxiXYEYxj8&feature=youtu.be
CO-FEATURE – 196 LBS. CATCHWEIGHT
Mikhail Ragozin (9-3-0, M-1: 3-1-0), Russia
WKO3 (Punches – 4:59)
Joseph Henle (10-3-1, M-1: 0-1-0), USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UajGzP1XyC4&feature=youtu.be
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Aleksi Mantykivi, Finland
WSUB2 (Guillotine Choke – 1:06)
Bashir Gagiev (5-3-0, M-1: 2-1-), Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDhfRSX1ip8&t=87s
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Chris Kelades 12-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Canada
WSUB3 (Kimura – 1:37)
Oleg Lichkovakha (8-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEgZcQS7XVA&t=1352s
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Busurmankut Abdibait Uulu (9-2-1, M-1: 1-0-1), Kyrgyzstan
WTKO (Punches – 4:12)
Diego Davella (18-6-1, M-1: 1-2-1), Brazil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihi9O3medhA&t=15s
PRELIMINARY CARD
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Arnaud Kherfallakh (5-1-0, M-1: 2-0-0), France
WSUB1 (Guillotine Choke – 1:48)
Vaha Shankhoev (5-4-0, M-1: 4-3-0), Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuxPgRYFsz4&feature=youtu.be
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Soso Nizharadze (5-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Georgia
WDEC3
Adam Gagiev (3-3-1, M-1: 2-2-0), Russia
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Zaur Gadzhibabyev (6-1-0, 4-0-0), Azerbaijan
WKO1 (Punch – 4:33)
Nikolay Savilov (10-3-0, M-1: 3-1-0), Russia
WELTERWEIGHTS
Alexander Butenko (45-12-3, M-1: 11-2-1), Russia
WSUB1 (Arm-bar – 5:00)
Elerzhan Narmurzaev (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3gV7Sxk1cc&feature=youtu.be
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Rubenilton Pereira (18-5-0, M-1: 2-2-0)
WKO1 (Punch – 3:08)
Lom-Ali Nalgiev (14-6-0, M-1: 5-1-0)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aqqwDv9lwU&list=PLlD4KIpFff2vTo3a7KlYQvjZ7R7uv7HAL&index=11&t=41s
PRE – UNDERCARD
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Selem Evloev (3-0-0, M-1 3-0-0), Russia
WTKO1 (Punches 4:36)
Dmitry Orlov (2-3-0, M-1: 1-1-0) , Ukraine
150 LBS. CATCHWEIGHT
Yuri Chobuka (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Ukraine
WSUB1 (Guillotine Choke – 2:14)
Akhmadkhan Bokov (2-3-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia