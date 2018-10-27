Kilic shines on ShoBox; Menard primes for big opportunity, and Henderson looking for step-up bout

Beverly Hills, Calif. (October 26, 2018) – As the season change, and the Fall season is upon us, Three members of Shane Shapiro’s No Limit Mindset LLC. management stable are making moves.

On September 28th, super middleweight, Cem Kilic won an eight-round unanimous decision over fellow undefeated fighter DeAndre Ware in a bout that was nationally televised on ShoBox: The New Generation from Temecula, California.

On October 13th, lightweight contender Mason Menard got back into the win column with a six-round unanimous decision over Ronald Rivas in Gary, Indiana.

Also, super middleweight Kalvin Henderson will look for a step-up bout in December when he takes on Brandon Robinson on December 7th in Philadelphia.

Cem Kilic Improves To 12-0 After UD Win On ShoBox

“Cem gave an unbelievable performance showing his heart, his chin and his ultimate will to win! His last 2 opponents had a combined record of 19-1 and Cem showed me he’s exactly where he needs to be in terms of his development after 12 pro fights. DeAndre Ware beats a lot of guys at 168 lbs and with Cem winning a unanimous decision, this showed me why he’s considered one of the best prospects in Boxing. We had such great support from the local fans and so many people who tuned in live. A big thank you to Gordon Hall and Showtime for the opportunity!” – Manager Shane Shapiro

“Cem Kilic is a star in the making. His inspiring performance against DeAndre Ware was the next step in his evolution to become a world champion. The kid is the complete package in and out of the ring and is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. His upside is limitless!” – Kilic Promoter Greg Cohen

Celebrities who attended the fight for Kilic: Actors Nick Turturro, Cagatay Ulosoy, NBA World Champion Mehmet Okur, Boxing Hall of Famer World Champion Sugar Shane Mosley

Menard UD Ronald Rivas 10/13/18, Improves to 34-3

“It was good to get back in the ring get back in the Win column and shake off some rust. I was able to actually throw some punches and work on some things unlike the Haney fight where I was chasing around the ring for the entire fight. I saw some things that I need to work on and now I’m excited and ready to do a full 6 week training camp in Houston to bring out the best of me for December 8th!” – Mason Menard

Menard’s next high-profile bout will be announced shortly.￼

Kalvin Henderson Returns December 7th against Brandon Robinson in Philadelphia

10-0 Kalvin Henderson fighting 11-1 Brandon Robinson in his first fight with Marshall Kauffman’s King Promotions.

“I’m excited show the rest of the world what my team and I already know, and that’s that we have the skills, talent, and work ethic to become a world champion. I’m blessed for the opportunity Marshall presented to me and I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity. Hot Sauce will be bringing all of the heat with me come December,” said Henderson.

“This is a great fight for Kalvin’s development, Robinson is a tough veteran who will come to win. An impressive performance by Henderson, which is usually the case, tells me he’s ready for a big step up in 2019!. A big thank you to Marshall Kauffman for this opportunity.” – Manager Shane Shapiro