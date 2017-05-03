Kisner-Guerrero Title Match Headlines

Unbeaten Wallace and 2012 Olympian Romero featured on undercard

Baltimore, MD (May 3, 2017) – Baltimore Boxing returns Friday, May 12 to Michael’s Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie, MD for “Mayday Mayday,” a talent rich card featuring top local, national and international talents.

Tickets from $50 are on sale by going to Baltimoreboxing.com or calling 410-375-9175.

Boxing great Vinny Paz, the subject of critically acclaimed Bleed for This, is attending as a special guest of Baltimore Boxing Promotions and will be available to meet and greet all VIP ticket holders.

Topping this outstanding evening of action is a ten round cruiserweight title showdown between NABA champion “Slick” Nick Kisner of Baltimore and former champion Alex Guerrero.

Fighting out of Baltimore, Kisner has an impressive 19-3-1 professional ledger with 6 KO’s. Kisner won his last three bouts including the NABA title winning effort where he traveled to Ohio to outpoint local favorite Brian Holstein. Never afraid of a challenge, the 26-year-old Kisner defeated 8-1 Lamont Singletary March 30 at Michaels Eighth and will have a tough task come May 12.

Representing Salisbury, MD and originally from the Dominican Republic, Guerrero will look to regain the title he captured via 8th round stoppage of Anthony Ferrante in 2014. At 12-1-1 with 6 KO’s, Guerrero lost his last fight but will enter the ring looking not only to win back his title but to prove he’s worthy of fighting the cruiserweight division’s elite.

In just his third professional fight “Dangerous” Donald Wallace looks to capture the vacant East Coast Middleweight Championship when he faces Devin Butcher in an eight round battle of Baltimoreans. On January 13, Wallace, 2-0 (1 KO), won a six round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Tahir Thomas. Prior to his pro career, he generated local buzz by impressing in tournaments as a newcomer to the sport. Butcher is 6-1 with 3 wins by knockout and is coming off a decision victory over Eric Govan.

2012 Dominican Olympian Wellington Romero will face an opponent to be named in a special attraction welterweight contest. Now fighting out of Newburgh, NY, Romero’s 12-0-1 with 6 victories by knockout. He is promoted by Roc Nation Sports.

Welterweight Matthew “Boogieman” Bowling, 4-0 (4 KO’s), and heavyweight Colby Madison, 4-0 (3 KO’s), will both face opponents to be named in four rounders.

“This is an excellent card from top to bottom,” said Jake Smith. “Fans will get to witness two evenly matched title fights, four undefeated fighters and a former Olympian under one roof. May 12 is going to be a great evening of boxing at Michaels Eighth.”

For more information, visit Baltimoreboxing.com.