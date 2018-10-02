Kye Brooks And Jonathan Rice Score Knockouts In Mexico

TIJUANA, MX (October 1, 2018) – Prince Ranch Boxing heavyweights, Kye Brooks (4-0, 3 KOs) and fellow stablemate, heavyweight Jonathan Rice (9-3-1, 5 KOs), both who are managed by Greg Hannley, were victorious this past Saturday in Tijuana, MX.

Jonathan Rice scored a first-round knockout against, Juan Carlos Moreno (4-27-2). After a few explosive exchanges, Rice caught Moreno with a counter right hand that sent him to the canvas. Moreno got up and came firing back, only to get caught again with a straight right cross, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the 2:19 mark of round one.

“Fighting in Mexico is a challenging experience when the whole crowd is against you,” said Rice. “After a few exchanges, I got comfortable in there and took him out. I’m thankful to my manager Greg for keeping me busy. I’m ready to get right back in the ring and keep this momentum going.”

Brooks, who hails from Las Vegas, scored a first-round knockout over Jorge Jimenez (0-4). After dropping him twice with two powerful left hooks, a barrage of punches followed, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the 2:37 mark.

“I came out here and got the knockout out,” stated Brooks. “After being out of the ring for a few months, it felt good to get back in there. I’m hoping to return to the ring at least one more time before the year ends.”

“Fighting in Mexico is something we plan on doing moving forward as I want to keep my guys busy.” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Kye and Jonnie both got knockout victories and the march continues. Both these heavyweights got the talent to compete with anyone. I’m just going to move them one fight at a time.”

This event was promoted by Gonzalez Boxing Promotions, in association with GM3 Boxing.