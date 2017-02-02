LaManna takes unanimous decision from Flores

Mitchell upsets Mussachio; Pham scores sensational knockout over Valderrama

Atlantic City, NJ (January 30, 2017)–Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna looked sharp as he pitched a shutout, and won a 8-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Flores in front of a capacity crowd at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The fight was the 6th consecutive sellout crowd at the venue under the Rising Promotions banner.

LaManna used his length, and was effective with his jab as he set up solid body work with both hands and came upstairs to befuddle the 53-fight veteran.

LaManna settled into a groove in the middle rounds, and showed confidence in his punches. LaManna did a nice job mixing up his boxing and his willingness to trade on the inside, for which he got the better of the action on both accounts.

“I felt great being back in the ring. My last fight defiantly taught me a lot about myself and what I could do and I used it in this fight. This guy is tough man, I had him hurt quite a few times with both body and head shots but he somehow survived,” said LaManna.

LaManna of Millville, New Jersey won by scores of 80-72 on all cards and is now 22-2. Flores of Quito, Ecuador falls to 25-25-3.

Michael Mitchell scored an upset by out-hustling Chuck Mussachio over 6-rounds of their light heavyweight bout, and gaining a majority decision victory.

Mitchell buckled and wobbled Mussachio, who was on the defensive throughout the contest. Mussachio was able to land an occasional jab and uppercut, but Mitchell swarmed the popular “Professor” as he was relentless in smothering and battering Mussachio against the ropes.

Mitchell of Paterson, New Jersey won by scores of 60-53, 58-56 and one card read even at 57-57.

Mitchell is 4-7-2. Mussachio of Wildwood, NJ is 19-4-2.

Gabriel Pham scored a sensational 2nd round stoppage over Jose Valderrama in a scheduled 6-round super middleweight bout.

Pham landed a perfect left that sent Valdrrama thudding to the canvas. Valderrama got up but the bout was waved off a 2:50.

Pham of Pleasantville, NJ is 7-1 with 3 knockouts. Valderrama of Manati, PR is 5-18.

Yurik Mamedov remained perfect by stopping pro debuting Jose Jimenez in round two of their scheduled 4-round welterweight bout.

Mamedov scored 2 knockdowns in round two and the bout was stopped upon the 2nd knockdown at 2:59 of round two.

Mamedov of Brooklyn, NY is 4-0 with 2 knockouts.

Nahir Albright won a 4-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Dan Murray in a junior welterweight bout.

Albright of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 1-1. Murray of Lanoka, Harbor, NJ is 1-1.

Weusi Johnson won a 4-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Dallas Holden in a bantamweight bout.

Johnson of Wilmington, DE won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 2-2. Holden of Atlantic City is 1-1.

Tomas Romain won a 4-round unanimous decision over Jamil Simmons in a lightweight bout.

Romani of Brooklyn won by scores of 39-37 on all cards and is now 1-1. Simmons of Pleasantville, NJ was making his pro debut.