Lefebvre Dominant In WBF World Title-Defense

(October 27, 2019) – World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Bantamweight Champion Segolene “Majestic” Lefebvre was dominant in retaining her title for the fifth time on Saturday night, October 26, in her home-town of Dauai, France.

In front of a packed Salle Gayant, undefeated Lefebvre (26), who won the title in March of 2017, scored a wide unanimous decision over tough and very game challenger Ana Maria Lozano (33) from Venezuela, putting on a near master-class.

Lozano kept coming forward through-out the bout, and never gave up trying. Clearly the superior puncher, and knowing that one punch could change the way the fight was going, she was never out of the contest despite Lefebvre winning almost every round.

After ten rounds of boxing, judges Emmanuel Demanet and Mohamed Hireche both handed in scores of 98-92, while judge Sylvain Markazi Soroush had it slightly wider at 99-92.

Lefebvre improved her unblemished record to 13-0 (1), and Lozano drops to a deceiving 16-10-1 (13), competing almost exclusively at the highest level. The fight was the main event of a card promoted by Robert Pantigny and the Douai Boxing Club.