Lightweight Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong Meets Challenger Christian Baya

DENVER – GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced a second championship bout for the promotion’s return to Chicago on Friday, Feb. 16, the night when UIC Pavillion plays host to GLORY 50 Chicago and GLORY 50 SuperFight Series.

Earlier this month, GLORY announced that rivals Murthel “The Predator” Groenhart (67-22-3, 38 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and Harut Grigorian (46-11, 32 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) would vie for welterweight gold in the headline bout of GLORY 50 Chicago.

Today, the kickboxing leader announced a lightweight championship match-up to headline GLORY 50 SuperFight Series.

Lightweight champion “Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (118-30-5, 32 KO, fighting out of Thailand) makes his way back to the GLORY ring for a title defense against exciting Angolan challenger Christian “Bad News” Baya (60-5-1, 35 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

This lightweight title tilt represents the best the sport has to offer. Since joining the organization in 2015, Sitthichai has amassed a 7-1 GLORY record, including two contender tournament titles and two title defenses. At only 26 years old, he’s widely considered to be the world’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter and without equal in the weight class.

Baya, also 26 years old, presents a new challenge for the dominant champion. “Bad News” made his GLORY debut on five day’s notice, upsetting contender Josh Jauncey with a stunning knockout that announced his arrival to the division. Following tournament victories over Anatloy Moiseev and Massaro Glunder, Baya most recently knocked out Samo Petje at GLORY 49 Rotterdam to bring his GLORY record to an unblemished 4-0.

Illinois natives Richard “Maximus” Abraham and Daniel “La Maquina” Morales are both scheduled to complete on Feb. 16, with respective opponents and additional bouts for GLORY 50 Chicago and GLORY 50 SuperFight Series to be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 50 Chicago and GLORY 50 SuperFight Series, priced at $170, $120, $100, $75, $55 and $35, are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, the UIC Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster retail locations.