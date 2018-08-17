Local Favorites Richard Abraham and Malik Watson-Smith Join GLORY 58 Chicago

DENVER – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced six bouts – four in the stacked welterweight division – to take place when the promotion returns to Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 14.

Two Chicagoland favorites have been added to GLORY 58 Chicago, both participating in separate welterweight scraps.

Illinois native Richard “Maximus” Abraham (13-6, 4 KO, fighting out of the United States) attempts to defend home turf when Omari “The Body Snatcher” Boyd (11-1, 1 KO, fighting out of the United States) brings the battle, and his three-fight winning streak, to Chicago.

Chicago’s own Malik “FreeSmoke” Watson-Smith (59-24, 36 KO, fighting out of the United States) returns to the ring for his toughest test to date, squaring off against No. 8-ranked Alan “Superboy” Scheinson (51-7, 37 KO, fighting out of Argentina).

The current fight card for GLORY 58 Chicago can be found below:

GLORY 58 Chicago

Heavyweight Bout: Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Jahfarr Wilnis

Welterweight Bout: Richard Abraham vs. Omari Boyd

Welterweight Bout: Alan Scheinson vs. Mailk Watson-Smith

GLORY 58 Chicago will be carried:

Friday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT – Live on ESPN3

Sunday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN2

Sunday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

Before GLORY 58 Chicago gets underway, eight elite strikers will showcase their skills during GLORY 58 SuperFight Series.

At just 21 years old, Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (18-3, 14 KO, fighting out of Australia) is already a heavyweight contender on the rise. In the GLORY 58 SuperFight Series headline bout, his No. 6-ranking will be put to the test by heavy-handed Haze “The Hooligan” Wilson (24-3, 19 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Two-time IFMA World Championships bronze medalist Matt “The Butcher” Baker (21-6, 10 KO, fighting out of the United States) battles Muay Thai practitioner, WAKO Team USA kickboxer and GLORY newcomer Thomas Jenkins (3-1, fighting out of the United States) at middleweight.

GLORY 58 SuperFight Series will also feature a one-night qualification tournament, with four American welterweights competing to punch their ticket to an upcoming contender tournament.

In the first of two tournament semifinal bouts, Mike “The French Rock” Lemaire (20-5, 8 KO, fighting out of the United States) meets Omar “Marsiano” Moreno (27-7-1, 9 KO, fighting out of the United States). Heading into their first round match-up, Lemaire and Moreno are each on a two-fight winning streak under the GLORY banner.

On the other side of the tournament bracket, GLORY veteran Casey “Go” Greene (5-8, 2 KO, fighting out of the United States) looks to get back on the winning track against Troy “Trouble” Jones (7-1, 6 KO, fighting out of the United States), who debuted for the promotion with a win over Paul Banasiak at GLORY 52 SuperFight Series in March.

The five-fight card for GLORY 58 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 58 SuperFight Series

Heavyweight Headline Bout: Junior Tafa vs. Haze Wilson

Welterweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Middleweight Bout: Matt Baker vs. Thomas Jenkins

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Casey Greene vs. Troy Jones

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Mike Lemaire vs. Omar Moreno

GLORY 58 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 14.

Additional fight card details for GLORY 58 Chicago, as well the GLORY 58 prelims, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 58 Chicago, with prices ranging $35 – $170 are on sale now, available for purchase at searscentre.com and at the Sears Centre Arena box office.

GLORY 58 Chicago will be the promotion’s Fourth event during the Summer of GLORY 2018, a five-city campaign featuring can’t-miss events in New York, Denver, Shenzhen (China), Chicago and Amsterdam.