Logan Yoon to Face Luis E Flores

(July 2, 2018) – On Friday, July 6, Honolulu’s undefeated Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (11-0, 10 KOs) will attempt to continue his meteoric rise up the 140-lb. ladder when he faces capable Colombian veteran Luis E. Flores (24-9, 20 KOs) at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The 10-round fight will serve as the evening’s co-main event of Heavyweight Factory Boxing promoter Kris Lawrence’s “Hometown Throwdown,” followed by a 10-round crosstown rivalry showdown between undefeated Miami-based welterweights Harold “King” Calderon (16-0, 10 KOs) and John David “Pretty Boy” Martinez (10-0, 8 KOs).

Tickets for “Hometown Throwdown” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 VIP. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

The promising 19-year-old Yoon, the WBO-NABO Youth Super Lightweight Champion and WBO #13-rated contender, was last seen in March, dominating former two-time world champion Juan Carlos Salgado over 10 rounds. Yoon was expected to be pushed for the first time in his young career, but cruised to an easy decision (scores: 100-89, 97-92 and 98-91).

“I have a lot of confidence in my team and our game plan, so I wasn’t surprised at all I was able to dominate,” said Yoon. “I knew that would happen. I work hard and stay disciplined.”

Yoon says he’s continuing to learn as he streaks up the ranks. Already world-rated after 11 fights, the talented puncher says despite the buzz around him growing louder with every fight, he feels no extra pressure to impress.

“I’m confident in the abilities I’ve been blessed with, so I feel no pressure. I live a clean life and stay right with the Lord and follow His plan for me.”

Yoon says he knows Flores is tall with a strong left hook, but expects to be victorious once again.

“Logan is an amazing talent,” said Heavyweight Factory Director of Boxing Operations Henry Rivalta. “He’s still just a kid and already so strong and powerful. That’s why we are moving him along so quickly. He trains right and lives right to become a world champion.”

Expected special guests that evening include Heavyweight Factory regulars, former heavyweight champions Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe and Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield. On fight night, the action starts at 7:15 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to start time. Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.