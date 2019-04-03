Lynnfield’s Monzione Looks For Third Straight Win

Windham, NH – [April 3, 2019] – Less than two weeks removed from graduating Merrimack College with a degree in finance, Lynnfield, Massachusetts’ Dominic Monzione (2-0, 2 KO’s) will return to the ring for his first fight in over two years as he takes on Bennington, Vermont’s Andre Belcarris in a four-round junior welterweight fight at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Friday May 31st.

“Being a professional boxer and a full time student was a lot to handle so I put my boxing on hold hoping to have an opportunity to return to it after school,” said Monzione. “Fortunately, I was able to lock up a job post graduation as a financial analyst that will allow me to continue my pursuit of boxing and I can’t wait to get back into the ring May 31st.”

Monzione turned pro in 2016 while still a teenager. He won his pro debut in exciting fashion via a first round TKO, and was victorious in his follow-up fight in 2017 where he got off the canvas to stop his opponent inside one round.

“I really want to show my fans my technical boxing ability this time around. My first two fights ended on the early side and I really want to showcase some athletic ability in this fight. Despite not fighting for two years, I have remained in the gym working on some of the technical issues I encountered in my first two bouts,” said Monzione.

As anxious as Dominic Monzione is to get back in the ring, his opponent Andre Belcarris seems just as confident.

When asked to comment on his upcoming fight, he intensely and sternly said, “I’m ready to throw down and I hope he is too, but victory will be mine come May 31st.”

Tickets for the May 31, 2019 fight night event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.