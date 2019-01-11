Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Media Conference Call Transcript

Kelly Swanson

Thanks everyone for calling in for the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner media conference call for their fight on January 19 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

I’m more than happy to introduce Leonard Ellerbe, Chief Executive Officer of Mayweather Promotions to begin our call. Leonard?

Leonard Ellerbe

Thank you Kelly. I would like to thank everyone for joining the call today. We’re nine days away from what I consider to be the biggest fight of 2019. These fighters are fresh off of two outstanding media day workouts yesterday in California. Both guys seem very focused. They are both in great shape.

We have an unbelievable fight coming next Saturday night. We’re really looking forward to it.

K. Swanson

At this time, I would like to introduce Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports and Event Programming for Showtime Networks Inc. Stephen?

Stephen Espinoza

Thanks Kelly and thanks Leonard. Look, all of you guys are very well-acquainted with Manny and Adrien, you’ve covered them for years. They’re two of the biggest names in the sport so I don’t need to tell you anything more about them.

What I will do is give you some brief programming updates. Episode 2 of “ALL ACCESS” premieres this Friday 9:30 ET/PT on SHOWTIME. That is immediately before ShoBox, which is a three-fight card headlined by Devin Haney.

Then, once we get into fight week — as has become our hallmark — we will be distributing a whole variety of premium content across social media platforms, on SHOWTIME and elsewhere.

We’ve got the four installments of “ALL ACCESS DAILY.” That’s a daily digital series throughout fight week on YouTube and Facebook. We’ve got a daily series created specifically for Snapchat that is going to start even earlier than Fight Week.

We’ll also have livestream coverage of the Wednesday press conference, the Thursday press conference, the Friday weigh-in, as well as the Countdown Live pre-fight show.

So, as we get into these last nine days before the event, there is a variety of content available to satisfy every boxing fan’s need.

Both SHOWTIME subscribers and non-subscribers alike can purchase and live stream this event directly through the SHOWTIME app on a variety of platforms — plus, of course on traditional pay-per-view distributors — making this event available virtually everywhere and anywhere sports fans want to consume their content.

K. Swanson

Now we’re going to hear from Manny Pacquiao and to introduce Manny Pacquiao we have Fred Sternburg. Fred?

Fred Sternburg

Thanks Kelly. Well, I think Stephen said it best, “No introduction needed for boxing’s only eight-division World Champion and the reigning Fighter of the Decade.” So, let me present to you Manny Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao

Hello everyone. Good morning. I feel so happy and excited for the fight on January 19 and we’re ready – it’s all set.

Q

Manny, you’ve been now a professional for 24 years and I wonder, as all the big fights that you’ve had, what it is that still motivates you to keep boxing?

M. Pacquiao

I’m still passionate about the sport of boxing and boxing is my passion and that’s why I’m still here continuing fighting. I really love boxing and that’s why I’m always excited and preparing for my fight to be settled on January 19.

Q

Are there any things particular that you still want to accomplish?

M. Pacquiao

Talking about accomplishments, I really have accomplished what I want to accomplish in life. What I want to do is to maintain and stay at this level.

Q

Manny, are there any concessions or changes that you’ve had to make due to your age?

M. Pacquiao

The routine of my training is the same. Jog in the morning and train in the afternoon. But we have a couple of adjustments in training specifically for recovery.

Because sometimes we push ourselves heavy in training in the day and then I we’ll see if overnight I can recover, and then we’ll push again.

But if I cannot recover then I let my body rest so that the following day it can push again and work hard.

Q

What was it that lead you to take fights away from the Unites States?

M. Pacquiao

I think it just happened that some promotors and some people are most of the people they wanted me to fight there to see me live in-person. So, that’s an opportunity for them that they can see my fight.

Q

I just got off the phone with Freddie Roach and he said he thinks that you have the old killer instinct back. Is there indeed the return of a killer instinct and do you have more of a mindset of going for the knockout in this fight?

M. Pacquiao

That’s true I still have that killer instinct and the fire in my eyes is still there. That aggressiveness, the interest in this career is still there 100%. The speed, the power are still there. I’m so thankful to God.

I’m not saying I’m going to predict for this fight. I will do my best and I look forward to this the same as the last fight. But no prediction, I will do my best with what we did in training camp.

Q

Would you tell us what you said to Floyd Mayweather when you saw him at the basketball game the other day?

M. Pacquiao

Surprisingly, I didn’t know that he was there at the game. I was invited on that Filipino Heritage Night at the Clippers’ game. I didn’t know that he was there and then when they were throwing t-shirts to the crowds I saw him. And then I just say, “Hello.” That’s it.

Q

Regarding the Floyd Mayweather fight whether or not it’s going to happen. Has it gotten to a point where you kind of feel a little annoyed with the question?

M. Pacquiao

You cannot avoid the people that will ask if there’s a rematch with Floyd Mayweather because I think they have a big question mark in their mind and also in their heart about that what happened in that fight.

I’m just answering them that I don’t have a plan yet. I’m very focused on this fight January 19 against Adrien Broner because Broner is a former champion and he’s the kind of fighter that you cannot underestimate or take him lightly.

Q

What did it feel like having Freddie Roach back in your corner helping you prepare for a fight?

M. Pacquiao

Freddie’s never out of Team Pacquiao it just happened that I wanted Buboy to experience being a head trainer in one fight.

But it’s a good thing that we’re working here again and I like to be back here in Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles and back again in Las Vegas for a fight. I think that it’s good for us to be united and focused for this coming fight next week.

Q

Was the talent at welterweight a bit of a motivating factor to sign with PBC and potentially get those types of dream matches and turning them into a reality?

M. Pacquiao

I think after this fight it’s easy to talk about my next opponent. That’s very easy but right now my plan is one at a time, because — as they said — I am 40 years old.

I’m focused for this fight against Adrien Broner. One at a time. After the fight on January 19 that night then we can talk about my next fight.

Q

Could you rank your top five opponents as far as preparing for the fight and degree of difficulty?

M. Pacquiao

I think my top opponents are Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather, Erik Morales and Ricky Hatton.

Q

What challenge does Adrien pose?

M. Pacquiao

We know already about his counter-punching. I know that he will wait for me and counter like Marquez did. I’m prepared for that and it will not happen again. I learned in the past and I have to correct my mistake.

Q

Can you talk a little bit about what you felt when you saw Mayweather fight on New Year’s Eve and is there any comparison between Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather?

M. Pacquiao

Adrien Broner is not a tune up fight. He’s a former champion. He’s fast, he moves fast and he’s a good boxer. And that’s why I don’t want to talk about my next fight until we finish this. I finish this business against Adrien Broner on January 19.

And about the exhibition of Floyd Mayweather in Japan, it’s my first time to see an exhibition that you knock your opponent out. Supposedly an exhibition is just to entertain people and nothing serious for three rounds. That’s what I understand about exhibitions.

Q

Do you have the desire to once again to be the undisputed Welterweight Champion?

M. Pacquiao

Let me take care of this January 19 and then I have to worry about who is my opponent next. I have no problem to fight anybody as long as there’s not a problem about negotiation. But my plan is just one at a time.

Q

What do you think of Adrien Broner as an opponent and as a person heading into January 19?

M. Pacquiao

It’s unfair to him that people are thinking that he’s not a serious challenge for me. No, Adrien Broner is a good boxer, he’s a high-caliber boxer. He’s a former champion and he’s the kind of fighter that you cannot underestimate or take him lightly.

K. Swanson

Thank you so much Manny, for answering those questions, we appreciate it. We’re so happy you’re back fighting in the United States for all of us to be able to come and watch you.

M. Pacquiao

Thank you, guys. Nice to be back here in the United States. Thank you, God bless.

K. Swanson

Thanks, Fred. Okay, now we’re going to transition over to Adrien Broner. I’d like to introduce Ravone Littlejohn. He’s the CEO of About Billions Promotion and he will make the introduction of Adrien Broner. Ravone?

Ravone Littlejohn

At About Billions Promotions we’re happy to be promoting this fight as the premier event that we’ve had in our infancy as a company. Adrien has trained very well and very hard. He’s more than ready for his opportunity. We’d like to thank all the promotional entities who are involved in this fight. And at this time I’ll go ahead and pass it over to Adrien.

Adrien Broner

What’s up with everyone? What’s good? Training camp’s been great. I’m training my ass off. I’ve been focused and I’m just ready to go out there and prove all the naysayers wrong.

Q

Adrien are you motivated by being am underdog in this fight?

A. Broner

It’s real motivating, but I don’t worry about it. I just don’t let it get to me. I just can’t wait for the bell to ring January 19.

Q

If you beat Manny Pacquiao how much would that erase any bad feelings or negativity associated with your losses?

A. Broner

It definitely would. In life they say you’re only as good as your last performance, so it’s definitely going to sweep a lot of things under the rug.

Q

What would it mean to you then to get that caliber of a victory? How big in the scheme of things would that be for you?

A. Broner

It’s going to be huge and I’m taking full advantage of it. I’m well-prepared and I’m just ready to go out there and perform.

Q

There’s there’s been some news reports about some of your legal issues. Has that in any way impacted your training or focus on this fight?

A. Broner

No, that’s just something I’ll take care of after the fight. Right now I’m 100% focused on this fight and I’m just ready to come to the ring January 19 and get a victory.

Q

My question is for Stephen Espinoza. Hey, Stephen, how are you? Just briefly, this event is a SHOWTIME PPV event on January 19. Do you have any comments on specifically Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya saying that PPV is dead in boxing?

And furthermore, do you think on a microeconomic level that PPV and American professional sports is dead?

S. Espinoza

Sure, I’m happy to. Look, on the concept of PPV we’ve consistently said that it’s a useful tool when it’s necessary, when you have a premium event. If you’ve got a filet mignon event, you’re going to have filet mignon prices. You don’t get filet mignon at the price of ground beef.

I think a lot of the blowback and the negativity around PPV comes when networks are trying to sell people PPVs that don’t belong there.

I didn’t hear too many people saying that Wilder versus Fury was not a premium event, a special event, a Heavyweight Title fight, an International Worldwide Title fight that deserved to be PPV

Likewise, on January 19 you have two of the biggest stars in the sport. Manny has a long history on PPV and the way this event was able to happen was through that tool. So these two events, plus Mayweather and McGregor, are the only PPVs we’ve done in the last three years.

So, I understand what Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya are saying. It’s a great marketing ploy and that’s really all it is is just a catchphrase because both of those guys rely on PPV and have relied on it as an integral part of their business in the past.

Eddie on one hand will say that they’re are terrible thing and they’re dead, but if we look at his U.K. business it’s basically all built on PPV.

Oscar himself while he’s saying that boxing PPVs are dead is simultaneously selling an MMA PPV. So, the reality is, it’s a useful tool. It rewards the fighters for taking tough fights and it allows some fights to happen that wouldn’t otherwise happen without that tool. But it should be used sparingly.

Q

Adrien, has that been frustrating for you that some people may not be taking you seriously?

A. Broner

No disrespect but I don’t care at all about Mayweather and Pacquiao or any other fights people are talking about. I’m focused on Adrien Broner and Pacquiao. I’m focused on getting this victory. And then I’m going to go to the drawing board with my team and make bigger moves.

Q

Did you get a chance to see Pacquiao’s last fight against Lucas Matthysse? And if so, what do you think of Pacquiao and how his skills have sort of translated now being 40?

A. Broner

Pacquiao’s a legend. He’ll always go down as one of the best in the boxing business. But I just feel like it’s my time to take over this sport and I’m coming to take the throne from Pacquiao.

Q

I just asked Manny on the previous call what his top five fights were in terms of preparation and degree of difficulty. He listed about six or seven and the top one was Oscar De La Hoya. You weren’t on the list. What do you think that says about him and do you think he’s in for a rude awakening?

A. Broner

I’m just focusing. I’m just ready to go in there and have a hell of a night and start a new chapter in my career.

Q

Do you think that your counter-punching ability is the antidote to his style of speed, jumping in, being aggressive?

A. Broner

It’ll definitely play a big part but we’ve got more in store to beat Pacquiao and I will show that January 19.

Q

What is the difference between the Adrien Broner who lost three fights and the one who is going into this fight?

A. Broner

My dedication to the sport. People who have seen me would 100% vouch for me. I know what’s at stake. A win over Pacquiao could take my career somewhere that I can only dream of. So I’ve got to take it seriously and I just really feel like it’s my time.

Q

What are the things you’re looking at in camp that gives you the confidence that you can knock Manny out?

A. Broner

The knockout is good but I’m definitely just going for the win. I just want to win, pointblank, period. Everybody goes into a fight wanting to knockout. Who doesn’t want to knock someone out? But, you know, things will unravel on January 19.

Q

Do you think that this is a must-win fight for you?

A. Broner

At the end of the day, if you’re a boxer, every fight is a must-win fight. You don’t ever want to go to a fight trying to lose.

As a competitor, as an athlete, when I prepare, I go in to win. I’m trying to win. It’s always a must-win situation.

Q

I’m wondering what you perceive the stakes to be when you ponder this and say to yourself, “Okay, I’m going to beat Manny Pacquiao.”

A. Broner

I don’t look at that. Boxing is a sport where you’ve got to go a fight at a time. So, I’m focused on Manny Pacquiao and after that we’ll look at other things and other avenues.

Q

Can you speak to the fact that you say this fight is for the ‘hood and how important it is to you to come out victorious?

A. Broner

Where I come from, man, we barely have seen someone to come out and be at the top level where I am today. So that’s why I’m doing this for the ‘hood to give back hope and show the young kids that they can follow their dreams.

That motivates me to just go in there and do my best. We’re going to go in there and get the victory.