Manyushi, Nkosi WBF World Champions, Denes, Cafu & Pinto Win

(September 29, 2019) – Saturday September 28 was a big night of action for the World Boxing Federation (WBF), as championship double-headers took place in Zimbabwe and South Africa, and a defending International Champion put his title on the line in Mexico.

At the International Convention Center in Harare, Zimbabwe, national hero Charles Manyushi captured the vacant WBF World Middleweight title when he beat former title-holder Diego Diaz Gallardo from Argentina in three one-sided rounds.

Manyushi (30) was unmerciful, and showed that he is at the peak of his powers, while Diaz Gallardo may be at the end of the road at 39. The new World Champion improved his professional record to 24-4-1 (15), while Diaz Gallardo drops to 22-7-1 (13).

In main undercard attraction of the show promoted by Exodus Boxing Academy, Brandon Denes remained undefeated at 7-0 (4), scoring three knock-downs on the way to stopping late substitute Limbani Chipaka from Malawi, now 11-7 (4), in round eleven to win the vacant WBF Intercontinental Light Welterweight title.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, at the Portuguese Hall promoted by Fantastic 2 Promotions, Ayanda Nkosi took home the vacant WBF World Lightweight title by seventh round stoppage over Mexico´s former WBA World titlist Emanuel Lopez.

While Lopez was always brave and dangerous, and kept coming forward, Nkosi picked him apart by using his sublime boxing skills. In round seven, with Nkosi punishing Lopez, the Mexican´s corner had seen enough, and saved their man by throwing in the towel.

With the victory “Greyhound” Nkosi takes his ledger to 14-1 (8). Lopez, only halted three times inside the distance prior to his trip to South Africa, travels back to Tapachula at 30-12-1 (14).

Prior to the main event, up-and-coming Phumelele Cafu went 4-0-2 (4) with an outstanding performance as he claimed the vacant WBF International Flyweight crown, stopping Hamza Mchanjo, now 17-13-3 (3), from Tanzania.

Cafu was near perfect as he landed basically at will, and clearly hurt Mchanjo several times with excellent body-shots before the towel was thrown in at 1:51 of the fourth round, prompting referee Simon Mokadi to wave the fight off.

Finally, local underdog challenger Ivan Pinto won the WBF International Super Featherweight title dethroning defending champion Donald Brown, from Inglewood, California, USA, at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

Pinto, now 4-0 (2), appeared to overwhelm the American, who falls to 7-1 (5), and floored him in rounds 5, 6, 7 and 9, enroute to a unanimous decision by scores of 96-88, 94-90 and 94-90. Gonzalez Boxing Promotions promoted, in association with GM3.