MARC PAGCALIWANGAN WINS BY KO in Toronto

March 20, 2017 – Star Boxing undefeated Super Banatamweight Marc “El Gwapo” Pagcaliwangan improved to 10-0-1 (8 KO’s) with an impressive 3rd round KO of Mexico’s Emmanuel Villamar, 8-2 (1 KO) at the Powerade Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

This was the first fight under the Star Boxing banner for Marc after being off from the ring for almost 2 years. The rust factor was not apparent as Marc roared out from the opening bell landing heavy combinations to his game opponent much to the delight of the large contingent of fans that supported Marc in his comeback fight. Marc continued his assault on Villamar throughout the fight finally forcing the referee to call a halt to the action at the 2:49 mark of round 3.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments after the fight “I am very pleased that Marc returned to action with such a dominant victory over this tough fighter from Mexico. Marc is a very talented fighter who has a huge following in his native Canada and I expect nothing but exciting things from Marc in the future”.

Zac Dunn shocked in upset in Australia

Previously Undefeated British Empire Commonwealth champion Zac Dunn 23-1 18KO’S Melbourne, AU lost his title fight this weekend against Scotland’s Dave Brophy 18-1-1 2KO’S at The Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Victoria. David Brophy claimed the Commonwealth super-middleweight title after a seventh-round stoppage of Zac Dunn in Australia in the scheduled 12 rounder.