Marcos Hernandez Battles Jeison Rosario in Rematch

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. (February 15, 2019) – Once-beaten contender “Mad Man” Marcos Hernandez will look to continue his winning streak from “The Contender Season Five”, when he rematches Jeison Rosario live on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 23 from the Armory in Minneapolis and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Coverage on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins live at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT and is headlined by former WBC super-middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell facing Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight Championship.

The 25-year-old from Fresno, California is looking to continue his journey to a world title as he has beaten four well-regarded prospects in only fifteen fights. Hernandez is currently training with Henry Ramirez in Riverside, California, and looking forward to his rematch with Rosario, who he fought to a draw last February in Texas.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, are on sale now, and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Here is what Hernandez had to say about his upcoming matchup and more:

On his rematch against Jeison Rosario:

“I fought Jeison Rosario almost one year ago exactly. I have a lot of respect for him because we fought to a draw, but that being said, I felt I got the better of him. This not a six-round bout like our first match, this is a ten-round fight, and I know what needs to be done to further my career with my performance in this fight.”

On his recent training camp:

“I really like training with Henry Ramirez in Riverside, California. Henry is a cool guy who’s trained a lot of top fighters and knows what it takes to get the job done. In Fresno there were many distractions, so moving away from my family, my wife and kids, it is a sacrifice that I make to go to the next level. This is a job and I treat it like a job. I am doing everything possible to be a contender.”

On fighting on this PBC event on FS1 and FOX Deportes:

“I’m very excited as this is my third time on FS1. I love what Premier Boxing Champions is doing for the sport of boxing, bringing fights to network television. FS1 has been good to me and I am excited that one of my biggest wins will be on FS1 so everyone can watch it.”

On his goals for 2019:

“I want to stay active, but my focus is solely on Rosario and getting that win. My hopes are to get in with a fighter with a big name. I’ve fought a lot of tough fighters, but not a lot of big-name fighters yet. I am hoping that by the end of this year I can fight one of those fighters’ people have seen on television for years.”