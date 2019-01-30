Mario Barrios Clashes with Mexico’s Richard Zamora

CARSON, Calif. (January 29, 2019) – Undefeated super lightweight contender Mario Barrios will take on Mexico’s Richard Zamora in a 10-round co-featured match on Saturday, February 9 live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Former world champion Javier Fortuna will battle hard-hitting lightweight contender Sharif Bogere in a 10-round lightweight bout that will open the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. These televised undercard attractions feature exciting style matchups and a combination of rising contenders, former champions and title challengers all looking to get one step closer to holding a world title.

In the main event, two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA title against three-division world champion Abner Mares. Davis vs. Mares promises fireworks and high-stakes action as both men bring their fan-friendly styles to the ring.

Tickets for the event, promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions and Ringstar Sports, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The unbeaten Barrios (22-0, 14 KOs) has put together a six-fight knockout streak since moving up to 140-pounds in 2016. The 23-year-old from San Antonio, Texas made a steady climb up the super lightweight ladder in 2018 with a second-round knockout of Eudy Bernardo last March and a stoppage of Jose Roman in July.

Zamora (19-2, 12 KOs) fights out of San Luis Potosi, Mexico and enters this contest the winner of his last five bouts, including four wins by stoppage. The 25-year-old will be making his U.S. debut on February 9, after picking up three knockout wins in 2018, including most recently defeating Daniel Valenzuela in December.

Fortuna (33-2-1, 23 KOs) won a super featherweight world championship with a unanimous decision over Bryan Vasquez in 2015 at Barclays Center before losing the title the next year to Jason Sosa. The 29-year-old, who is from La Romana, Dominican Republic and now lives in Braintree, Mass., lost a narrow and disputed split decision to then-unbeaten champion Robert Easter last January at Barclays Center on SHOWTIME.

Bogere (32-1, 20 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Oscar Bravo on August 3. The 30-year-old from Kampala, Uganda now lives in Las Vegas and was a five-time African champion and captain of the Ugandan national team as an amateur. The lone blemish on his record came in his first world title fight when he dropped a decision to Richar Abril in 2013. Since the decision loss, Bogere has since won nine straight, including five by knockout.

Veteran broadcaster Brian Custer is the host of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING. Versatile combat sportscaster Mauro Ranallo calls the action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and former two-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi. Three Hall of Famers round out the telecast team-Emmy® award winning reporter Jim Gray, boxing historian Steve Farhood as unofficial ringside scorer, and world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. Alejandro Luna and former world champion Raul Marquez host the telecast in Spanish, available via Secondary Audio Programming (SAP). The Executive Producer of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING is David Dinkins Jr., with Bob Dunphy directing.