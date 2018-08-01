Massaro Glunder Meets Quade Taranaki at GLORY 56 Denver

DENVER (July 31, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced additional match-ups for GLORY 56 Denver, GLORY 56 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 56 prelims, scheduled to take place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Friday, Aug. 10.

Featherweight Massaro “The Project” Glunder (31-12-4, 20 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) was looking for a new dance partner and now he has one in Quade “The Magician” Taranaki (5-5, fighting out of New Zealand). Their exciting showdown joins GLORY 56 Denver, a card that already includes two world title bouts and top-10 featherweight action.

The four-fight GLORY 56 Denver card can be found below:

GLORY 56 Denver

Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Artem Vakhitov (c) vs. Danyo Ilunga

Super Bantamweight Title Bout: Anissa Meksen (c) vs. Jady Menezes

Featherweight Bout: Serhii Adamchuk vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Featherweight Bout: Massaro Glunder vs. Quade Taranaki

GLORY 56 Denver will be carried live on ESPN2 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 10.

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series has added heavyweight havoc to the card, as Curaçaoan-Dutch contender D’Angelo “U.S.” Marshall (17-3, 9 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), ranked No. 3 at heavyweight, takes on GLORY newcomer Antonio “Mohawk” Dvorak (fighting out of the United States).

A previously announced preliminary bout between lightweight Justin “J-Ho” Houghton (9-6, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) and Toronto’s Troy Sheridan (8-2, 3 KO, fighting out of Canada) has been elevated to the GLORY 56 SuperFight Series, finalizing a six-fight card.

The six-fight GLORY 56 SuperFight Series card can be found below:

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series

Middleweight No. 1 Contender Bout: Simon Marcus vs. Jason Wilnis

Light Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Bout: D’Angelo Marshall vs. Antonio Dvorak

Lightweight Bout: Justin Houghton vs. Troy Sheridan

Light Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Chris Camozzi vs. John King

Light Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Myron Dennis vs. Danny Mitchell

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 10.

Four additions have been made to the GLORY 56 prelims:

Lightweight Lorawnt-t “Smash” Nelson (5-0, fighting out of the United States) vies with Vince McGuinness (1-0, fighting out of the United States)

GLORY veteran Sean Choice (6-3, 4 KO, fighting out of the United States) takes on French-born Thomas “No Mas” Diagne (7-2, fighting out of the United States) at welterweight

Ben “Lightning” Acosta (2-0, fighting out of the United States) squares off against fellow featherweight Houssam “The Moroccan Maniac” El Kasri (0-1, fighting out of the United States)

Also at welterweight, Denver’s own Justin “Iron Man” Moss (3-1, fighting out of the United States) meets California’s Charles “The Rockstar” Rodriguez (7-2, fighting out of the United States)

The five-fight GLORY 56 preliminary card can be found below:

GLORY 56 Prelims

Lightweight Bout: Lorawnt-t Nelson vs. Vince McGuinness

Welterweight Bout: Sean Choice vs. Thomas Diagne

Middleweight Bout: Zack Wells vs. Ryot Waller

Featherweight Bout: Ben Acosta vs. Houssam El Kasri

Welterweight Bout: Justin Moss vs. Charles Rodriguez

The final three GLORY 56 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 on Friday, Aug. 10, with an expected start time of 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for GLORY 56 Denver (including access to GLORY 56 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 56 prelims), with prices ranging $45 – $170, are on sale now and available for online purchase at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 866-461-6556.

GLORY 56 Denver will be the promotion’s second event during the Summer of GLORY 2018, a five-city campaign featuring can’t-miss events in New York, Denver, Shenzhen (China), Chicago and Amsterdam.