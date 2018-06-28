Max Brings the Excitement back to Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (June 26, 2018)- Roy Jones Jr. Promotions and Red Rock Casino, Resort Spa team up to bring the excitement of hard hitting, powerful and undeniable battles back to Las Vegas with the return of their very own Max “Baby Faced Assassin” Orneals to the ring on August 10th, 2018.

The undefeated, unchallenged, unopposed, unconquered and newly crowned WBA-NABA Bantamweight Champion, Max “The Baby Faced Assassin” Ornelas (11-0-1) is ready to grace the neon lights of Vegas once again.

Max recently stifled the 6 time title challenging Tony Lopez in a 12 round beat down to claim his first piece of gold in the sweet science. The Gil Martinez trained prodigy has yet to take a test that he hasn’t passed with flying colors.

“Max Ornelas proves last fight that he belongs with the elite,” stated Keith Veltre CEO / Co-Founder of Roy Jones Jr. Promotions. ” This time around he will start to make his climb to a World Title. We are excited to partner up with Red Rock Casino, Resort Spa in Las Vegas, NV. The plan is to continue to bring great fights to Las Vegas and keep them here.”

However the next colors he’ll face will be in the form of a fighting Filipino Flag waving Tornado, Raymond Tabugon (20-8).

Tabugon will touch down on American soil for the first time on August 10th at the Red Rocks Hotel and Casino in . Raymond is considered boxing royalty in his home country of The Phillipines as he’s fought 23 times in 18 different cities. In his last 5 bouts outside of his home island, Raymond has faced opposition with a combined record of 109-5.

“Red Rock is excited to bring RJJ Boxing and its world class fighters to our valued guests both locally and nationally. Roy Jones Jr. is a living legend and he and Keith are creating something very special at RJJ Boxing. We are fired up to host their event and see World Class Boxing up close and intimate in the Red Rock Ballroom!” Red Rock Casino Resort Spa General Manager, Bryan Lindsey

Once again young Max Ornelas will vie with a veteran but he’s never fought against the ferocity of a fiery Fillipino, will the tornado shake up the boxing world? Or will The Baby Faced Assassin claim another casualty?

TICKETS: Ringside $100.00, VIP $50..00, GA $30.00,

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (PCT) with the opening bout scheduled at 6:00 p.m.(PCT) with the 1st TV bout IS at 9:00 p.m. (PCT.) (all bouts, fighters and times are subject to change)