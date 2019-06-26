Meet Rocco Santomauro, A Professional Boxer On A Mission

APPLE VALLEY, CA (June 26, 2019) – For over nine years, Rocco Santomauro has been a noteworthy frontrunner in the sport of Boxing. You may recognize him from his action on the undercards of boxing events in Las Vegas Nevada, Santomauro’s first nine contests were contested in the boxing capital of the world.

Santomauro has proven and established himself as a contender in boxing and boasts a ring record of eighteen victories to a sole loss. His only defeat occurred over three years ago when Santomauro challenged for the WBC World Youth title against Diego De La Hoya. Since then Santomauro has won five straight contests and in his last contest defeated Jairo Gutierrez to claim the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Super Flyweight Title.

Rocco To Headline In August, Live On ViewVision, IBtv.com

Santomauro was born and raised in California, he is of Uruguayan, Italian and Argentine decent His father Humberto is from Uruguay and his mother, Isabel from Argentina. Santomauro has a beautiful five-year-old daughter, Cecilia in which his world revolves around, when not caring and providing for Cecila, Santomauro will focus on his boxing career.

As a young man, Santomauro’s sport of choice was BMX racing and skateboarding, competing in the competition in both sports. Santomauro’s brother, Jason Inwaldson was a decorated amateur boxing champion so it did not take long to follow the footsteps of his brother in the sport of boxing. Santomauro realized his exceptional reflexes and balance that came with BMX and Skateboarding amplified his skill as a boxer and took to a journey entering the ranks of professional boxing.

Santomauro caught the eye of Sugar Shane Mosley and Mosley started to train and help Santomauro sharpen his skills. After a couple of years training with the former world champion, Mosley placed Santomauro in the hands of a trainer he felt would enhance Santomauro’s style of fighting.

Santomauro is trained by boxing guru Julian Chua, one of the brightest up and coming trainers at Freddy Roach’s Wild Card Gym. Chua assists Roach in training duties and works with Olympians and undefeated boxers, Zurdo Ramirez, Taras Shelestyuk, Kareem Hatchet, Mike Lee, Toka Kahn Clary, and Viktor Postol are some of the iconic boxers. Santomauro trains at the Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles and Churchill Boxing Club, Santa Monica.

When a boxer reaches their prime, it’s time. Team Santomauro knows he’s a mere few fights away from a world championship and plans to prove it. Follow Santomauro in his quest to show he’s the best in his division.

You all will be able to see Santomauro in action as he will headline InsideBoxing Promotions’ August fight card broadcast live on ViewVision® IBtv.us., Date, location and venue will be announced soon.

