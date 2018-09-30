Michael Dutchover (11-0, 8 KOs) Delivered Another Knockout Win

PHILADELPHIA, PENN. / ORANGE, Calif. (Sept. 24, 2018) Junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (11-0, 8 KOs) put on another impressive performance on Friday night, this time knocking out the bigger Bergman Aguilar (14-4-1, 4 KOs) in the fifth round of Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood”main event.

Dutchover, 20, used controlled body punching to end Aguilar’s night in the fifth round of a scheduled 8-round fight. The Midland, Texas native, who conducts training camp in Los Angeles, zeroed in on the body from the outset.

A pinpoint left hook to the body sent Aguilar to one knee in the fourth round. By the fifth, Dutchover had knockout on his mind.

“Once I started letting my hands go, that’s when things started opening up,” said Dutchover, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “In the third round I turned up the pace. By the fourth everything started to click. I rocked him with some body shots and got a knockdown. I knew he was getting tired. I knew my punches were wearing him out so I made the choice to take him out in the fifth.”

Official stoppage time came at the 2:31 mark of the fifth round.