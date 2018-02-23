Michael Farenas Returns To The Ring April 7, In Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA (February 22, 2018) – On Saturday, April 7th, 2018, popular Filipino lightweight Michael “Hammer Fist” Farenas (42-5-4 34 KOs) will do battle with Guadalupe Rosales (34-14 18KOs) for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council (C.P.B.C.) Lightweight International Championship, as a part of Dekada Fight Night at the Gray Eagle Resort & Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

With over fifty fights under his belt, Michael Farenas is capable of beating anyone on any given night. Having never been knocked out in his career, Farenas exemplifies what a warrior truly is. He’s been in the ring with some talented fighters which include Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jose Pedraza to name a few, both of whom he went the distance with.

“I am very excited to be fighting for a the CPBC title,” said Michael Farenas, who trains at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card gym in Los Angeles with Marvin Somodio and Jesse Arevalo. “I am rebuilding my career and know I have a great run left in me. I know that I am capable of winning several big fights with this being the start. I love the sport of boxing and want to create a lasting memory when people say my name, and this fight against Guadalupe Rosales will be one of those moments. I’m dedicating this fight to all my people back home in the Philippines.”

Tickets priced from $50 go on sale on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased at www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Doors open at 5:30 P.M, first fight begins at 6:30 P.M. For more information please visit www.dekada.ca.