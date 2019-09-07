Michael Kaplan contests the Australia Light Flyweight title for first time in 23 years

(September 6, 2019) – Western Australia’s Michael Kaplan will contest the Australian light flyweight title for the first time in 23 on October 4 in Metro City as he looks to continue to progress up the world ratings.

Kaplan recently broke into the WBA top 15 and now looks to add his first professional title to what has been a break out year in the professional ranks for the Tony Tolj guided fighter. Kaplan discussed how his 2019 has played out.

He said, “2019 has been fantastic and I have to thank my manager Tony Tolj and my training team for helping me reach some of my goals in the professional ranks. I am really grateful for all of their help and their guidance which has taken me into the world ratings.

“Breaking into the world ratings was a dream come true in itself. I want to continue to learn my craft and work my way up the world rankings and see how far I can go in the professional ranks.”

Kaplan returns on October 10 on Dragon Fire’s Thunderdome promotion which has been a mainstay of Australian boxing for over two decades led by Australian boxing tycoon Tony Tolj. ‘Bullet’ Kaplan weighed in on his upcoming contest for the Australian light flyweight title in a contest that will be the first for that title in 23 years.

Bullet said, “To contest the light flyweight title of Australia, a title that hasn’t been contested in 23 years is a really special moment for me and I am very grateful for this opportunity.

“I have trained really hard for this fight and I know it isn’t going to be easy, but I am fully confident that I will emerge victoriously and then continue to work my way up the world ratings and to my eventual goal of fighting for the world title.”