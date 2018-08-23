Middleweight World Title Bout Added to GLORY 58 Chicago

DENVER (August 22, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced a world title rematch slated for GLORY 58 Chicago, taking place at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 14.

Middleweight champion Alex “Po Atan” Pereira (28-6, 18 KO, fighting out of Brazil) will be facing a familiar opponent at GLORY 58 Chicago, squaring off against Simon “The One” Marcus (48-4-2, 27 KO, fighting out of Canada) in a rematch of their bout that took place 11 months prior.

Last year at GLORY 46 China, Pereira managed to upset then-champion Marcus, signifying the start of his title reign and reversing the foes’ roles as champion and challenger.

In the time since, Pereira has defended the belt twice, with Yousri Belgaroui serving as the opponent on both occasions. His most recent victory over Belgaroui came by way of highlight-reel knockout at GLORY 55 New York in July.

Meanwhile, Marcus picked up two wins of his own since dropping the belt to Pereira. The two-fight streak began with a first-round TKO of Zack Wells in March and culminated with a decision over longtime rival Jason Wilnis earlier this month at GLORY 56 Denver.

A featherweight fight between No. 6-ranked Anvar Boynazarov (93-26-2, 54 KO, fighting out of Thailand) and 20-year-old prospect Bailey “Bad Boy” Sugden (11-2, 2 KO, fighting out of England) has also been added to GLORY 58 Chicago, completing the five-fight card.

The five-fight card for GLORY 58 Chicago can be found below:

GLORY 58 Chicago

Middleweight Title Headline Bout: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Simon Marcus

Heavyweight Bout: Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Jahfarr Wilnis

Welterweight Bout: Richard Abraham vs. Omari Boyd

Welterweight Bout: Alan Scheinson vs. Mailk Watson-Smith

Featherweight Bout: Anvar Boynazarov vs. Bailey Sugden

GLORY 58 Chicago will be carried:

Friday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT – Live on ESPN3

Sunday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN2

Sunday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

Before GLORY 58 Chicago gets underway, heavyweight contender Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (18-3, 14 KO, fighting out of Australia) puts his No. 6-ranking on the line against heavy-handed Haze “The Hooligan” Wilson (24-3, 19 KO, fighting out of the United States) in the GLORY 58 SuperFight Series headline bout.

The five-fight card for GLORY 58 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 58 SuperFight Series

Heavyweight Headline Bout: Junior Tafa vs. Haze Wilson

Welterweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Middleweight Bout: Matt Baker vs. Thomas Jenkins

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Casey Greene vs. Troy Jones

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Mike Lemaire vs. Omar Moreno

GLORY 58 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 14.

GLORY also announced four preliminary bouts that will kick off fight night on Friday, Sept. 14.

Denver’s Justin “Iron Man” Moss (3-2, 2 KO, fighting out of the United States) takes on Connecticut native Paul “Reaper” Banasiak (5-3, 2 KO, fighting out Thailand) at welterweight, while two lightweight tilts pit Nick “Golden Boy” Chasteen (8-4, fighting out of the United States) against John “The Star Spangled Banner “Morehouse (10-8, fighting out of the United States) and returning Trevor Ragin (7-4, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) against South African-born Lorawnt-t “Smash” Nelson (7-0, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Recently-signed Mexican champion Abraham ‘Ham’ Vidales (11-0, 9 KO, fighting out of Mexico) risks an unblemished record when he faces featherweight Niko Tsigaras (21-4, fighting out of the United States), a Brooklyn-based fighter by way of Greece and Uzbekistan.

The current four-fight GLORY 58 preliminary card can be found below:

GLORY 58 Prelims

Welterweight Bout: Justin Moss vs. Paul Banasiak

Lightweight Bout: Nick Chasteen vs. John Morehouse

Lightweight Bout: Trevor Ragin vs. Lorawnt-t Nelson

Featherweight Bout: Abraham Vidales vs. Niko Tsigaras

The final three GLORY 58 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 on Friday, Sept. 14, with an expected start time of 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT.

Tickets for GLORY 58 Chicago, with prices ranging $35 – $170 are on sale now, available for purchase at searscentre.com and at the Sears Centre Arena box office.

GLORY 58 Chicago will be the promotion’s fourth event during the Summer of GLORY 2018, a five-city campaign featuring can’t-miss events in New York, Denver, Shenzhen (China), Chicago and Amsterdam.