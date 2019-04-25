Miguel Cartagena Boxes Jesus Soler June 15

Bensalem, PA(April 24, 2018) –Miguel Cartagena ends his one-year year layoff when he headlines a seven-bout card against Jesus Soler, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, in an eight-round flyweight contest as part of Xcite Fight Night 4 at Parx Casino® on Saturday evening, June 15.

Cartagena, 26, of Philadelphia, PA, has not boxed since last June 29 when he dropped an eight-round split decision to Carlos Maldonado, of Los Angeles, in the same ring. A knockdown suffered in the last round cost Cartagena (15-5-1, 6 KOs) the decision.

“I’m excited to be fighting at home again” Cartagena said. “I’m working on staying focused in the ring and sticking to the game plan. I’m going to go out and deliver a main event performance for the fight.”

Cartagena is looking to change his luck both with his record and at home in the fight with the 30-year-old Soler (10-1-1 5 KOs), who is fighting stateside for the second time in his career. Soler’s only loss was in 2013 and since then he’s racked up six wins, three by knockout.

“I am very grateful to God and to my management team, Pivott Boxing, for presenting me with this opportunity.” said Soler. “We are getting ready to put on a great performance. On June 15 in Pennsylvania, there is going to be a war. You will see a very focused Soler. We are training very hard with the best sparring partners Puerto Rico has to offer. I will accept nothing less than a victory. I really hope my opponent is also training hard because on that night he will go to war with a warrior hungrier and more aggressive than anyone he has ever faced. We owe the fans a great performance on June 15.”

This main event will delight boxing fans as both flyweights not only carry the speed and punching precision the division is known for but also carry power.

Also featured on the Xcite Fight Night 4 card will be an all-Philadelphia lightweight showdown as Jerome Conquest (10-3-0 1 KO), fresh off of a win in the last Xcite Fight Night, will take on Frank Trader (12-2-1 3 KOs), in the eight-round co-feature.