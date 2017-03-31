Misael Lopez Headlines April 29

By Blackbull <press release>

DENVER (March 31, 2017) – Mark your calendars, set the date and don’t be late because you won’t want to miss any of the action on this stacked boxing event. Saturday, April 29th SCL (Sparta Combat League) presents ‘Young Guns’ at the Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center, 15500 E 40th Ave. Denver, CO, 80239.

Headlining the show will be Denver’s own, undefeated and rising super star Misael Lopez (4-0-0) in an 8-round super featherweight contest. Entering the opposite corner will be Rene Marquez (5-3-0), Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

This contest will be the first 8-rounder for both up-and-coming boxers as both fighters venture into deeper waters. For Marquez this will be his first encounter in the super featherweight division as well. Marquez will come down in weight from his previous outings that were fought in the super light and welterweight divisions. One of Marquez’ losses came at the gloves of local [Colorado Springs] boxer Jeremy Ramos weighing in at 150 lbs. Lopez started his career and continues to compete at super featherweight [130lbs.]

Lopez has been an excitement for local boxing fans hungering for another local [Colorado] world class boxer to emerge. Word among boxing enthusiast is Lopez is destined for stardom. Lopez turned professional last year on May 21, 2016 and has been feeding the fire of boxing fans ever since.

“Went to see my friend Erik [Alvarez] fight last year and Misael was on the card. Been a believer of this kid ever since.” (Translated from Spanish) – Enrique Hernandez

“Nothing like watching great talent in the ring, the future for Misael Lopez looks promising.” – Gene Sutherland

Colorado has had four world champions. Past world champions were Jack Dempsy, NBA [WBA]; Sonny Liston, WBA; Stevie “Lil but Bad” Johnston, WBC; “Lightning Lonnie Smith, WBC and Mike Alvarado, WBO [Interim].

Lopez certainly has the talent and skill to take him to this level, so if you’ve yet to see him fight, you certainly will want to witness his next step toward his goal and dream.

Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase your tickets in direct support of Lopez by calling Aurelio Martinez at 720.297.7654 or pick up tickets at any King Soopers [TicketsWest] location and by visiting spartacombatleague.com.

Rounding out the card you have Jose Arellano (1-0), Denver Vs. Marco Ambriz (1-0), Grand Junction, lightweights; Melik Elliston (0-1), Denver Vs. Freddy Marquez (1-1), Longmont; Nick Robinson (debut), Denver Vs. Antonio Flores (2-0), Denver; Jonny Jarabek (4-1), Brighton Vs Emilio Hernandez (2-6), Kearney, Nebraska

Elite boxers: Sergio Lujan Vs. Milton Roque, Super Lightweights; Alexis Saenz Vs. Eduardo Ruiz, Welterweights

More exciting bouts to be announced as soon as they are matched!

Contacts:

Sparta Combat League (SCL) – Jeff Cisneros 720.933.6147

Misael Lopez – Aurelio Martinez 720.297.7654

