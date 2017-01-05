Misael Lopez Headlines

DENVER (January 4, 2017) – Misael Lopez set for top billing on SCL’s ‘CONFLICT’ boxing event on February 11th at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center, 15500 East 40th Avenue.

Last year was an exciting year for Colorado boxing fans as they witnessed top caliber amateur stars making the move into the professional rankings. In addition to Lopez this group of elite’s includes Mario Sierra, Andrew Strode, Arturo Melo, Chris Arguello, Corey Bernard, Melik Elliston, Amorena Baca and Paty Juarez. Also making his professional debut on February 11th will be outstanding amateur Jose Arellano.

Jeff Cisneros of Sparta Combat League (SCL) intends to bring out the best of the best in Colorado boxing and has announced their first half of 2017 event schedule. The schedule lists 14 events beginning with the February 11 show and up until July 9th consisting of 8 MMA and 6 boxing events

Lopez busted into the professional boxing scene like Usain Bolt breaks out the starting box leaving a strong impression amongst boxing fans. Lopez’ dream and goal are no different from other talented boxer and that is to become a world champion.

“My goal is to become a world champion, I will do my job in the ring and I’m confident my team Aurelio Martinez and Evenezer Lopez (father) will lead the way.” Said Lopez

Team Lopez has joined SCL and by aligning themselves with SCL will prove extremely valuable in reaching Lopez’ goal of becoming a world champion.

‘Conflict’ as the event is being billed will leave no shortage of power, skills and talent as the event will also feature undefeated Ignacio Chairez at 4-0 with 4 victories by way of knock out, Arellano and Sierra are also set to see action on February 11th. Full card will be released soon.

For tickets and information contact spartacombatleague.com 720.933.6147 or purchase tickets from your favorite fighter on the card to let them know you are in support!

Call Aurelio Martinez 720.297.7654 to purchase tickets in support of Misael Lopez and Ignacio Chairez.