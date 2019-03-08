Misael Lopez On the Final Word

Listen to Undefeated and Super Featherweight ABF Intercontinental Champion on The Final Word with Alex Ramirez and Joe Rico

DENVER (March 8, 2019) – There is just no denying, this young man has the goods, undefeated in 10 bouts and winning the ABF Super Featherweight Championship in spectacular and dominating fashion over Roy Jones Jr. and Paulie Malignaggi protégée James Wilkins from Brooklyn, NY live on Showtime’s ShoBox.

Listen and interact with Misael Lopez, tomorrow from 11:00 till Noon (MST) on Mile High Sports Radio AM 1340 FM 104.7, The Final Word with hosts Alex Ramirez and Joe Rico. You can listen live worldwide at www.milehighsports.com. Got a question or just want to chat with Lopez? Call in at (303) 831-1340.

Lopez climbs back into the ring on Saint Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17th. when he’ll exchanges blows with New Mexico’s MMA Champion and crossover boxer Derek Perez. The bout will be contested for USBL’s Rocky Mountain Championship. Win, Lose or Draw, Lopez will fight on the HUGH Cinco de Mayo boxing event promoted by InsideBoxing Promotions, Sunday, May 5th.

Call (720) 297-7654 for tickets to the St. Patrick’s Day event, Imperium Event Center, 3051 W. 74th Avenue, Westmister, CO or get your virtual ticket and catch the show live on ViewVision® IBtv.us for $19.95

Here’s your chance to ask Lopez about his future, past, or whatever tickles your fancy. Set your reminders, on your cell, watch, desktop or calendar but be sure to listen in and find why Lopez has become the Pride of Colorado.

