Misael Lopez’ Professional Boxing Career Off To A Grand Start

DENVER (March 9, 2017) – Misael Lopez turned professional less than one year ago, his record stands at 4 wins with no defeats. Lopez has been very active and takes his boxing career very seriously. Since the beginning of his professional career, Lopez has stepped into the ring against opponents who were the favorites or having a 50/50 chance of winning. Talk with Lopez his Manager or trainers and they will all tell you the goal of becoming a world champion is real, not just lip service.

The professional game can be rewarding to a select few but for the majority of professional boxers it can become disheartening and fruitless when it comes to gaining financial stability. The sport of Boxing is big business and in order for a boxer to break into the bubble of stardom and financial gain, the boxer must prove to ‘keyholders’ that they indeed have the skill, talent to perform and make them money.

“Bottom line, it’s the boxing fans that make a boxer. It’s up to me to prove to the fans I am worthy.” says Lopez

Team Lopez came into the game with one thing on their minds and that is to win, Aurelio Martinez, Lopez’ manager and co-trainer says understanding the game is the number one downfall for talented and skilled boxers.

Martinez said everything he does and teaches his boxers is transparent, “It’s easy to show a boxer how to throw a jab or a hook however, it’s a little more difficult to instill what to look for and when to throw a specific punch. Evenezer Lopez, Misael’s father takes an active role as co-trainer and spends every day preparing his son for combat.

In Lopez’ last fight [February 25] he fought promising and undefeated prospect Ricky Rodriguez in a 6 round main event in front of a sold out standing room only crowd. Lopez answered all questions and doubt concerning his ability to perform, the level of his skill and talent as he defeated Rodriguez by unanimous decision. Rodriguez is not only a bona fide prospect his amateur career was a stellar one as well. In the amateurs, Rodriguez has a clean victory over Top Rank’s highly touted Jose Ramirez.

Lopez competes at Super Featherweight (130Lbs.) and is scheduled back in the ring on April 29th then again in May. Genuine, productive and positive activity is vital to a young, talented and skilled athlete so you won’t find the career of Lopez riding the shunpike, its freeway all the way.

The plan for Lopez is have him compete for one of the major sanctioning organizations world youth or regional championships by years end. Martinez has been in contact with the major sanctioning bodies in hopes to secure a championship contest later this year.