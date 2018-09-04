BREAKING NEWS!

Misael Lopez Vs James Wilkins Moves To Showtime!

DENVER (September 4, 2018) – The fight between undefeated super featherweights Misael Lopez, Denver via Agua Prieta, Sonora and James Wilkins, Staten Island, New York has garnered so much excitement and interest that the contest is being moved to Friday, September 21st and televised on Showtime’s ‘Showbox The New Generation’. The contest was originally scheduled to take place in Westminister, Colorado on September 16th but will now take place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The contest remains the same, an 8 round match for the ABF Continental Americas Championship and will be the opening televised bout on Showbox ‘The New Generation’.

The contest is being promoted by DiBella Entertainment in association with InsideBoxing Promotions. Tickets to this event are priced at $100, 60 and $40, Frontier Airline has low rates from Denver to Oklahoma, starting at $51 round trip for those wanting to see Misael Lopez live.

InsideBoxing Promotions’ September 16th Boxing Event being held in Westminister Colorado remains intact with the Co-Main bout between Efrain Morales, Garden City, KS Vs Brad Jackson, Denver, CO for the ABF USA Title is being elevated to the Main event. Any tickets purchased specifically to watch Lopez Vs. Wilkins can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Contact Information:

For Misael Lopez – Aurelio Martinez 720.297.7654 aurelio@insideboxing.com

For James Wilkins – Jonathan Hernandez – 917.399.0518 jhernandez@truthfultaxes.com

Event Information: DiBella Entertainment http://www.dbe1.com/