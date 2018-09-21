Misael Lopez Vs James Wilkins Tonight On ShoBox

SHAWNEE, OKLAHOMA ( September 21, 2018) – Tonight on showtime’s ShoBox ‘The New Generation’ we have an intriguing 8 round match up between undefeated featherweights Misael Lopez (8-0 4 ko’s) Fighting out of Denver, Colorado via Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico and James Wilkins (5-0 5 ko’s) From Staten Island, New York. This contest was originally set for Denver, Colorado on Aurelio Martinez’ InsideBoxing Promotions, September 16th boxing event. With all parties coming to an agreement, this contest was moved to Showtime. The contest will be for the ABF Continental Americas.

Both boxers jumped on the Opportunity to fight to a national audience on ShowTime at such an early stage in their careers. Lopez has had two 8 rounders scheduled and has been 6 rounds twice while all of Wilkins’ fights have been scheduled 4 rounders. Wilkins has never been passed three rounds.

Wilkins Has a history of being loud, vulgar and uses intimidating words to get into the heads of his opponents however, this tactic hasn’t seemed to work against Lopez as the two have been exchanging heated commentary on social media. At yesterday’s weigh-in Lopez got the best of the word exchanges as Wilkins rushed to Lopez at faceoff and bumped foreheads saying “ I’m the boss”. Lopez Responded by saying “You are going to eat every word you have said” as he pounded on his chest.

Headling will be Jon Fernandez (16-0) vs O’Shaquie Foster, Super featherweights, 10 rounds for the WBC Silver title. Co-Main pairs Super featherweights, Irvin Gonzalez (10-0) against Carlos Ramos (9-0). Rounding out the televised portion of show Box will be Lightweights Wesley Ferrer vs Steven Ortiz While the opening bout of the telecast will be Lopez versus Wilkins for the American Boxing Federation (ABF) Continental Americas Championship.

ShowBox on Showtime Friday, September 21 at 9:45PM ET. The event is being promoted by DiBella entertainment, The Lopez vs Wilkins bout is in association with Inside Boxing Promotions.