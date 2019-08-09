MMA Female Title Fight Plus Malcolm McAllister Returns To Fight Club OC

On August 22nd, The Fight Club OC show will once again take over The Hangar at the OC Fair and Event Center! This August card will showcase the culmination of the first ever female Flyweight MMA tournament that started last April! The stacked card will also see the return of Fight Club OC fan favorite Malcolm McAllister! All the action happens in beautiful Costa Mesa, CA with tickets available at www.socafights.com, All seats priced at the low, low price of $60 with some tickets available in our new Grandstands for only $50 a Seat!

Headlining this card will be the final bout in the first ever, female, flyweight tournament between Fullerton’s Laura Gallardo 1-0 and Los Angeles’s Natalie Morgan 1-0! These two warriors beat the odds to vanquish their two opponents, and now they meet in a 3 round MMA war to determine who is the Fight Club OC Flyweight Champion!

Long Beach’s hometown hero in Malcolm McAllister 9-3 (8KOs) returns to Fight Club OC and he’s better than ever as he goes up against Victorville’s Rowdy Montgomery 5-2-1 (4KOs)! “Mac” has been away for awhile and Montgomery would love nothing more than to make his homecoming as Rowdy as possible! Scheduled for 6 rounds this middleweight contest could very well end at any time…

Miguel Jacobs(pictured below) 2-0 of Redondo Beach returns to Fight Club OC this time to battle Hacienda Heights Ernesto Leyva 1-0 in a 3 round Lightweight MMA war! Both of these undefeated fighters look to take each other’s “0”, and when someone’s “0” has to go, you know there is going to be fireworks, make sure to be in your seat for this matchup!

Pomona’s Isreal Mercado 6-0 (6KOs) brings his perfect record to this 6 round junior lightweight boxing extravaganza. Mercado mixes superb boxing skills with crippling power. On August 22nd he looks to go 7-0 with (7KOs) destroying anybody that stands in his way!

2-0 (1KO) Sergio Gonzalez from Riverside, CA will be engaging in a four round boxing match that he hopes will put all So Cal Lightweights on notice that he is the person to beat in this Lightweight division!

Tickets for this August 22nd show are available at www.socafights.com with all seats priced at $60! This show WILL SELL OUT so do not delay on ordering your tickets.

Remember doors to our Summer Party Patio(pictured below) open at 6pm so feel free to come early and get the party started with a couple drinks and a cigar before the show! We’ll see you at the August 22nd Fight Club OC show!