Moloney To Make History

October 17, 2017 – ANDREW “THE MONSTER” MOLONEY will attempt to make history by becoming the first Australian ever to win Commonwealth Gold and the Commonwealth Title as a professional.

Andrew won GOLD at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, defeating opponents from Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Pakistans Muhammad Wassem in the final. Waseem has since gone on to become WBC Silver Champion and holds a professional record of 8-0.

WBA World number 6 Moloney now 14-0 will take on Tanzanian national Champion Hashimu Zuberi 13-1 with the WBA Oceania and Commonwealth Super Flyweight Titles on the line. If Moloney is victorious he will make history and become the first Australian boxer ever to be crowned Commonwealth Champion as both an Amateur and Professional.

This fight is set to take place on the huge show put together by Hosking Promotions at Melbourne Park Function Center on October 21st.