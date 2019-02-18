Moloney Twins Enter Camp With Australian Sporting Icons Danny Green And Michael Clarke

(February 17, 2019) – Andrew Moloney and twin brother Jason Moloney took part in a week long Bell Partners high performance 5 day corporate training course with multi Time World Champion Danny Green and Australian cricketing icon Michael Clarke.

“For us to have the opportunity to be around these guys was absolutely sensational. To hear different stories from throughout their careers and to hear the challenges which went on behind the scenes just gave me an even bigger appreciation for these guys and gave me a real boost of inspiration to achieve the dreams I want to achieve myself”

Photo Credit: Neville Bartos

“We were lucky enough to take part in the first Bell Partners high performance 5 day corporate training course. The course involved 14 great guys who underwent an intensive training camp, training 6 hours a day and in between sessions was some great mindset coaching and presentations from Anthony Bell, Michael Clarke, Danny Green and Tim Horan about different aspects of performance and what it takes to be successful.

“I took so much out of this experience. It was honestly one of the best learning experiences of my life. I believe success breeds success and for us to rub shoulders with all of these guys, share stories, train, learn and get advice from them all was just priceless and certainly something which will help me throughout my career and beyond” – States Jason Moloney.

Andrew summed up his time at the camp

“It was amazing to be able to spend so much time with guys that Idolise and get advice from two guys who were extremely successful in their own careers.

It’s hard to put into words how much I took from this camp; it was definitely one of the best experiences of my life. I feel more motivated and focused than ever to achieve my dreams”.

The pair also finished off discussing their upcoming fights.

“Fight prep has been fantastic. Andrew and I are always in the gym training and we put in a really solid base of work over the Christmas period so I already feel fight ready.

After my last fight I’m even more hungrier for success and determined to become World Champion. After experiencing the big stage I know that’s exactly where I want to be and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. – Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney

“Preparation for my World Title Eliminator is going great! I am ready to fight today if I could. In another 5 weeks’ time I believe I will put on a career best performance” – Andrew “The Monster” Moloney.

Team Moloney are going to the next level as 2019 looks set to be another breakout year for the dynamic duo from down under.