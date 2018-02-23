Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series Opens 2018 At Monster Energy Supercross In Atlanta

LOS ANGELES — The Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series returns for its first event of 2018 in Atlanta when Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship, visits Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 3. The series kicks off its second season with fights set to take place just hours before Round 9 of the premier indoor off-road motorcycle racing championship.

Prior to the start of the race on Saturday, March 3, the Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series will feature mixed martial arts action throughout the afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. ET at the Pit Party inside the Georgia World Congress Center, located next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Monster Energy Pit Party Passes are $20 each and are available through Ticketmaster. A valid event ticket is also required along with the Pit Pass for entry. Fans can also recycle an empty can of Monster Energy at the entrance to the Pits for free entry into the Pit Party.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to meet Bellator heavyweight and Monster Energy athlete Roy “Big Country” Nelson, as well as former PRIDE and STRIKEFORCE titleholder Dan “Hendo” Henderson, on Saturday, March 3 at the Pit Party at 2 p.m. ET. Pit Party access is required.

“Following the success of the Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series last year, we knew that we wanted to continue hosting these unique shows in 2018,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “We had the opportunity to put on exciting fights at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races last season, and now, we look forward to entertaining fans at Monster Energy Supercross events as well. The entire team at Monster Energy has been instrumental in making Bellator MMA a great part of the fan experience and helping to build crossover interest between MMA and motorsports.”

Through Bellator MMA, alongside longstanding partner Monster Energy, mixed martial arts will be included as a pre-race activation exclusively for fans in attendance. The lineup on Saturday will consist of four MMA bouts featuring some of the best regional up-and-coming talent, with the main event prospects in consideration to be signed to a multi-fight Bellator MMA contract.

Monster Energy Supercross at Mercedes-Benz Stadium takes place Saturday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Pit Party beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets to the race and Pit Party are available at Tickemaster.com or by visiting www.SupercrossLive.com/tickets.

Updated Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series Atlanta Fight Card:

Featherweight Main Event: Lawson McClure (12-7, Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Josh Blyden (6-2, Savannah, Ga.)

Middleweight Bout: Devorius Tubbs (4-1, 1 NC, Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Joseph Creer (4-0-1, Columbus, Ga.)

Bantamweight Bout: Zac Cooper (4-4, Athens, Ga.) vs. Devante Sewell (4-2, Atlanta, Ga.)

Featherweight Bout: Mike Galitello (1-1, Atlanta, Ga.) vs. John Vaughan (Pro Debut, McDonough, Ga.)