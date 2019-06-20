Muhsin Cason Looks To Remain Undefeated This Saturday

LAS VEGAS (June 19, 2019) – Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated cruiserweight prospect, Muhsin Cason (4-0, 2KOs), returns this Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland as he faces Nathaniel Copeland (1-0, 1 KO) of Washington D.C. Cason vs. Copeland is a scheduled 4-round bout promoted by Shabazz Brotherz.

“I have gotten off to a good start in my professional career,” said Cason, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “In my last bout I got a first-round knockout and I’m looking to continue that momentum in this fight. I am excited to face an undefeated fighter and make a statement as the next American cruiserweight to watch out for.”

“Cason is well coached, terrific fighter, who has all the tools needed to be a world champion.” said manager Greg Hannely. “He wanted a step-up bout after making statements in his last two fights, both coming by way of knockout. Cason has been working very hard and we believe he will be successful. We are excited to see the outcome of this fight.”

“My brother is a very good fighter, and this is a great opportunity for him,” said former two-time heavyweight world champion and older brother Hasim Rahman, who also serves as a Prince Ranch Boxing advisor and co-trains Cason with Kevin Henry. “Nathaniel Copeland is a very good fighter, and this will be a test early in his career, one we believe he will pass.”

“My goal is to be a world champion one day and I won’t stop until I accomplish that,” continued Cason. “It has been my dream since I started boxing and I feel I have the team to make it happen.”