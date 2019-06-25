Muhsin Cason Scores First Round TKO

LAS VEGAS (June 22, 2019) – Undefeated heavyweight prospect, Muhsin Cason (5-0, 3 KOs), who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, remained unbeaten with a 1st round TKO against Nathaniel Copeland (1-1, 1 KO) of Washington D.C.

Photo by Team Cason

Cason, the younger brother of two-time heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, landed a vicious body blow in the middle of round one, sending the bigger Copeland to the canvas. Copeland did not recover, and the bout was halted.

“Since I’ve recently moved up to heavyweight, I feel a lot stronger,” said Cason, who is also trained by his older brother Hasim Rahman. “I’m starting to feel more comfortable at heavyweight with each fight. This was my second bout fighting with the big boys and I promise to get better with each fight. My power is moving up with me. I’m hoping to get back in the ring next month.”

“Muhsin showed he has the power to compete at heavyweight,” said manager Greg Hannely. “We are going to try to get three or four more fights in before the end of the year. Right now, the focus is on keeping him busy. He has a bright future and we believe he has all the tools to become a force in the heavyweight division.”

“Muhsin is becoming a better fighter as he marches on in his career,” said Hasim Rahman, who trains Muhsin. “We are working very had in the gym and he’s getting great sparring with some of the best heavyweight in boxing. He’s still learning but he’s retaining all the knowledge I’m showing him. I’m happy we got another knockout against a tough fighter like Copeland.”