Muhsin ‘Silent Killer’ Cason Stays Undefeated

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 18, 2019) – Prince Ranch Boxing’s rising prospect, Muhsin “Silent Killer” Cason (6-0, 3 KOs), made his return to cruiserweight, picking up an impressive win over the weekend at the La Fontaine Bleue, in Maryland. Cason cruised to an easy victory defeating Montez Brown (8-2, 4 KOs) by way of a six-round unanimous decision. Cason dropped Montez twice as the scorecards read 59-53, 58-54 and 59-53.

“I felt great in this fight,” said Cason. “My team is preparing me perfectly and I was able to showcase my skills against a tough opponent. I got the decision and I’m ready to get back in the gym.”

This was Cason’s return to the cruiserweight division despite fighting in his last bout at heavyweight and getting a first-round knockout. The powerful puncher moved to his optimum weight class and will now be campaigning at Cruiserweight.

“We made the decision to keep Cason at cruiserweight since that is the weight in which at the present moment, he is the biggest threat,” said Greg Hannely, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Cason can contend in the heavyweight division, but at cruiserweight, it will be hard to find anyone who has his skill set and abilities to beat him.”

“We want to make sure he in the right position and feels ready before we start going after the big opportunities,” said former two-time heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman, who is Cason’s brother and advisor. “He has all the skills and pedigree to be a world champion.”