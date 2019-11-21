Mykal Fox Headlines Takes on Johnny Arellano

Philadelphia, PA (November 20, 2019)– World-Ranked welterweight Mykal Fox will take on Johnny Arellano in the 10-round main event on Friday night, December 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The nine-bout card will be promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox of Forestville. Maryland is ranked number-15 by the WBA, has a record of 21-1 with five knockouts.

The 24 year-old Fox is a five year professional and has garnered his world ranking on the strength of wins over Ricardo Garcia (14-1), Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (5-0), 2016 Olympic Gold Medal Winner Fazliddin Gainazarov (7-0) and in his last bout, Fox won a 10-round unanimous decision over Eudy Bernardo (25-4) on September 14th in Bethlehem, PA.

Arellano of Conroe, Texas has a record of 10-1 with nine knockouts. The 27 year-old Arellano is a nine-year pro who has wins over undefeated foes D’Angelo Keys (7-0) and his bout when he won a decision over Xavier Wilson (10-0-1) on March 28th in San Antonio.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Kalvin Henderson will take on Genc Pllana.

Henderson of Fayetville, Arkansas has a record of 12-0 with eight knockouts.

The 29 year-old is a three year professional, and has had a meteoric climb up the super middleweight latter.

Henderson has wins over Bobby Taylor (4-0) and Brandon Robinson in a bout that was voted Philadelphia Fight of the Year for 2018. In his last bout, Henderson stopped Antowyan Aikens on May 10th at the 2300 Arena.

Pllana of Hagerstown, Maryland has a record of 7-1 with four knockouts.

The 25 year-old is a two-year professional who has defeated Jason Bell (3-0) and in his last bout, Pllana stopped Alex Lara in one-round on October 24th in Washington, DC.

A packed undercard has been assembled as some very talented fighters will be on display.

In eight-round bouts, WBA Number-10 ranked super bantamweight Marcus Bates (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC battles Jesus Martinez (26-10, 13 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida.

Shinard Bunch (4-1, 4 KOs) of Trenton, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a six-round welterweight bout

Undefeated Devar Ferhadi (7-0, 6 KOs) of Frederick, Maryland will square off with fellow undefeated Vincent Baccus (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles an opponent to be named in middleweight contest.

Brandon Mullins (6-0, 2 KOs) will box Juan Zapata (6-17-2, 4 KOs) of Bronx, NY in a super middleweight bout.

Martino Jules (7-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest

Shamar Fulton (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Alhambra, California takes part in a lightweight bout,

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com