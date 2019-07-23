Myles Jury Set For Promotional Debut Against Benson Henderson

LOS ANGELES (July 22, 2019) – Bellator makes its highly-anticipated return to Dublin on Friday, Sept., 27 with a stacked dual-broadcast event from 3Arena, featuring the promotional debut of 12-fight UFC veteran Myles Jury (18-4) facing former multi-time world champion Benson Henderson (27-8) in a lightweight clash.

Lightweight main event headlines paramount network portion of dual-broadcast event

The portion of the card billed as Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury will air as a tape-delayed broadcast on Paramount Network (simulcast on DAZN) in the US, and will air on Sky Sports in the U.K. and Ireland. The five-fight card also includes the always-exciting Brandon Girtz taking on Paul Redmond at lightweight and fan-favorite Leah McCourt meeting Kerry Hughes in a women’s featherweight contest – with more bouts to be added in the coming days.

The previously announced Bellator Dublin: Gallagher vs. Ellenor, a Bellator European Series event, features Ireland’s James Gallagher (9-1) taking on Cal Ellenor (8-2) at bantamweight, and will stream live on the Bellator app at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT in the U.S. Bellator Dublin will air LIVE at 10 p.m. BST on Channel 5 in the U.K. and on Virgin Media Television in Ireland. A welterweight grudge match between Michael “Venom” Page and Richard Kiely, as well as lightweight bout pitting Ryan Scope against Peter Queally, rounds out the three-bout card.

Tickets for the event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.ie and Bellator.com, as well as the 3Arena box office.

The card will also feature a number of marquee preliminary bouts, which will be available to watch live and free globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

With marquee victories over Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone (x2), Frankie Edgar (x2), Jorge Masvidal, and most recently three consecutive victories over Adam Piccolotti, Saad Awad and Roger Huerta inside the Bellator cage, Glendale, Ariz.’s “Smooth” Benson Henderson looks to add another name to his already-impressive resume when he meets Jury on Sept. 27. The former UFC and WEC champion already owns a win over Patricio “Pitbull” and is now looking for a path back to a rematch with one of Bellator’s reigning “Champ-Champs.”

Hailing from Hazel Park, Mich., Jury will be making his promotional debut following the announcement that he had signed an exclusive, multi-fight contract with the organization last week. A veteran of the UFC, the 30-year-old knockout artist will be returning to the 155-pound division, the weight class where “Fury” saw most of his early success, including a remarkable 15-fight winning streak to begin his career. With 13 career finishes and key victories over the likes of Diego Sanchez, Michael Johnson and Takanori Gomi, the Alliance MMA-product will immediately join a growing pool of dangerous Bellator lightweights.

“I’m happy to continue my MMA journey with Bellator,” Jury said. “I’m excited to return to work against a guy like Benson [Henderson] and immediately make an impact in Bellator’s lightweight division. I’m only 30 years old and still believe that my best years are ahead of me.”

Updated Bellator Dublin Card (Live on the Bellator app):

Bantamweight Main Event: James Gallagher (9-1) vs. Cal Ellenor (8-2)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Michael “Venom” Page (14-1) vs. Richard Kiely (3-1)

Lightweight Bout: Ryan Scope (10-2) vs. Peter Queally (11-5-1)

Updated Bellator 227 Card – Paramount Network broadcast (Simulcast on DAZN):

Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (27-8) vs. Myles Jury (18-4)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (16-8) vs. Paul Redmond (15-8)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt (2-1) vs. Kerry Hughes (3-4)

Updated Preliminary Card (Live and Free on the Bellator App):

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (12-7) vs. Toby Misech (11-7)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Lee Chadwick (25-14-1) vs. Karl Moore (8-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Frans Mlambo (7-4) vs. Dominique Wooding (6-2)

Welterweight Bout: Philip Mulpeter (9-6) vs. Keith McCabe (3-4-1)

Featherweight Bout: Richie Smullen (4-1-1) vs. Sean Tobin (6-3)

Featherweight Bout: Dylan Logan (3-3) vs. Adam Gustab (4-4)

Welterweight Bout: Ian Coughlan (1-0) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (2-0-1)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Camila Rivarola (2-1-1) vs. Danni Neilan (Pro Debut)