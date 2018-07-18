Nesn To Air Star Boxing’s, June 30th, Slugfest At The Sun

NEW YORK (July 17, 2018) – JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING is pleased to announce that if you were unable to attend the June 30th, SLUGFEST at the SUN, live from Mohegan Sun, you will be able to watch it via tape-delay, airing on NESN (New England Sports Network) THIS THURSDAY, JULY 19TH at 8:00 PM ET.

June 30th’s, Star Boxing’s SLUGFEST at the SUN, from Mohegan Sun, will also re-air on NESN on:

THURSDAY, JULY 19th at 8:00PM(first-airing)

THURSDAY, JULY 20TH at 12:00AM

FRIDAY, JULY 20TH at 3:00PM

** A full list of all air dates and time can be found below**

The broadcast will feature five action packed bouts.

The broadcast will open with a 6-round jr. welterweight clash, and one of the most entertaining fights of the night, between undefeated New England Prospect, and 2017 Star Boxing Prospect of the Year, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO as he took on Haymarket, Virginia veteran JUAN de la cruz RODRIGUEZ. Both fighters put on extremely gutsy performances, that you will not want to miss.

In a 4-round tilt, South Boston’s own, Union railroad laborer, JOE FARINA showed the true work ethic of a fighting man during his back and forth battle with, STEVE MOORE of New Jersey.

In the co-feature bout, you will see KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS return home to Mohegan Sun after a brilliant power punching performance against undisputed women’s champion CECILIA BRAEKHUS on HBO, in May. In this 8-round welterweight scrap, Reis took it to challanger PATY RAMIREZ, once again proving her boxing ability at the elite level of the sport.

The main event saw the return of the Local 66 union laborer, #3 world rated light heavyweight JOE SMITH JR.. Smith Jr. burst onto the scene in 2016 when he demolished ANDRZEJ FONFARA with a 1st-round KO, in his hometown of Chicago, and again when he became the first fighter to ever KO the legend, multi-time world champion, BERNARD HOPKINS, clear out of the ring, on HBO in California. After eleven months out of the ring due to a broken jaw, Smith Jr. did not hesitate to remind the boxing world why he is the hardest hitting light heavyweight, when he took on the “ROMANTIC REDNECK” MELVIN RUSSELL in the “SLUGFEST at the SUN” 10-round main event. Tune in to this one early, as it will be over before you know it.

On the NESN broadcast, you will hear top notch analysis from commentator, and in-ring analyst, Jahmai Webster as well as former middleweight champion, and Massachusetts native, Dana Rosenblatt.

Be sure to tune in THIS THURSDAY at 8:00 PM. Click HERE to find the NESN channel number in your area.