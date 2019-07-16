Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Presents “A Night with Boxing Legends”

LAS VEGAS, NV (July 15, 2019) – Come celebrate the sport of boxing with at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Interactive Boxing Exhibit for “A Night with Boxing Legends” on July 19, 2019. This night will be an experience you will not want to miss, as the NVBHOF will have a raffle to win tickets to the Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight. While hanging out with some boxing legends, you can explore Nevada’s boxing history and try out the equipment used by champions. This event is sponsored by Title Boxing, WBC Boxing, TGB Promotions and HeadzUP.

Entry is $25 and includes 1 Raffle Ticket. The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Interactive Boxing Exhibit is located at HeadzUP in The Boulevard Mall at 3542 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. The event starts at 6:00 pm PT.

Previous Night with Boxing Legends celebrity attendees included: Floyd Mayweather Jr., Evander Holyfield, Sugar Shane Mosley, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr., Badou Jack, Jessie Vargas, Leon Spinks, Zab Judah, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Layla Mc Carter, Ishe Smith, Bones Adams, Kevin Kelley, Ava Knight, James Quick Tillis, Earnie Shavers, Mike McCallum, Ana Julaton, Rock Icon Vince Neil of Motley Crue, R&B Sensation Lloyd, and the list goes on. Don’t miss your chance to mix and mingle with this year’s special invited guests.

The Hall was founded in 2013 by noted boxing broadcaster Rich Marotta. For more information, phone 702-3NVBHOF, or 702-368-2463. Below is the weekends itinerary.