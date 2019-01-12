New England Fighter Invades Mohegan Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut (January 11, 2019) With January 26th rapidly approaching, the hype for STAR BOXING’S “SLUGFEST at the SUN” continues to build as one of its up-in-coming fighters is ready to defend his undefeated record. Connecticut’s own “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (9-0 3KO’s) of East Hartford is all set to battle in a featured bout at Mohegan Sun against RONALD “SAVAGE” RIVAS (5-8-2 3 KO’s).

The bout will be Laureano’s fourth fight at Mohegan Sun. Laureano earned the nickname “Action” for his relentless, come-forward fighting style. This style was clearly evident in his last fight against Waco, Texas veteran MARQUIS “THE HAWK” HAWTHORNE in a bout in which Laureano had the crowd on its feet. The fighters stood toe to toe for most of the fight, with Laureano earning a unanimous decision.

2018 was a successful year for Laureano who reeled off three consecutive victories. When the East Hartford native is in the ring, fans can always expect an exciting show from start to finish. As Laureano explained: People come to fights to “see action” and “to see somebody coming forward.” “I’m that fighter that always wants to fight.” Star Boxing’s “Slugfest at the Sun” always brings fireworks to Connecticut, and Laureano is continuing the tradition of aggressive fighters who never take a step in retreat and who deliver plenty of action and excitement.

Laureano had this to say about his upcoming bout: “Super excited to be returning home to the Mohegan Sun. This is my 4th fight at Mohegan and there is nothing like fighting there. The venue is beautiful and the crowd is amazing. It makes me fight harder. I love to bring the action to my Connecticut fans and family at Mohegan.Can’t wait for January 26th. I want to thank JOE DEGUARDIA and Star Boxing for giving me this opportunity. You don’t want to miss this one!”

In the main event of “SLUGFEST at the SUN” on January 26th, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (22-1 18 KO) will test his awesome punching power against the will and toughness of another fellow power puncher, Hungarian, ADAM “BAD BOY” MATE (28-13 21 KO). Seldin,who stunned Nelson Lara this past November, in a bout televised live on ESPN+, with his vicious body attack which resulted in a first round knockout, looks to continue his inexorable climb to the Super Lightweight championship. With both fighters bringing heavy artillery into the ring the fans can look forward to an exciting slugfest.