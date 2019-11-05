Nikolai Potapov Returns with Impressive TKO over Africa’s Nasibu Ramadhani

Moscow (November 4, 2019) – WBO #9 and IBF #11 Bantamweight Nikolai Potapov returned to action Thursday night in Moscow with an impressive fifth-round TKO over Tanzanian veteran Nasibu Ramadhani.

Fighting in the 10-round main event of a card presented by Shamo Boxing at the Korston Club Hotel, Potapov (21-2-1, 12 KOs), of Podolsk, Russia, worked past a head-butt induced cut left eye to put his world-class skills on full display. He wobbled the aggressive Ramadhani (29-14-2, 16 KOs) in the second round with a three-punch combination and continued to dominate until the stoppage.

“I am glad to get the work and the win,” said the victorious Potapov. “I would like to come back to the US and get another opportunity to fight for the world title.”

The fight was Potapov’s first since his highly controversial decision loss to fellow contender Joshua Greer last July. Potapov’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says the capable Russian is gearing up for another assault on the division’s best.

“I am glad Nikolai got some work in and was able to score an impressive TKO victory. The bantamweight division is heating up and he is up there with the best in the weight class. I look forward to a great 2020 for Nikolai!”