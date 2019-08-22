No Limit Mindset LLC. Fighters Sweep August 9th With Knockout Wins

Beverly Hills, CA (August 20, 2019)–It was successful night on August 9th for two fighters in the No Limit Mindset LLC. stable, as Sagadat Rakhmankul (6-1 4 KO) & Adrian Ortega Jr. (1-0 1 KO) both scored knockout wins.

The first knockout win included heralded amateur Adrian Ortega Jr. making his much-talked about pro debut against Juan Barrera in a super flyweight fight. Ortega Jr (now 1-0 as a pro) took care of business quickly scoring a first round knockout in his professional debut.

Ortega of Fort Worth, Texas was a heralded amateur as he amassed a record of 135-18, and was ranked number-one in the United States at five different weight-classes. Ortega was a strong candidate to represent the United States in the 2020 Olympics, but decided to turn professional due to the age requirement being upped from 17 to 18.

“I want to thank No Limit Mindset for the opportunity to turn professional. For the last few years, I have had many managers and agents try to sign me, but none of them I felt could trust with my career the way I do with Shane Shapiro. I also want to thank my Dad for all help over many years to get me to this point. I am excited to now say I am an undefeated pro!” said Ortega Jr.

Later that night, as the main event, No Limit Mindset’s premier prospect from Kazakhstan, welterweight Sagadat Rakhmankul (now 6-1 4 KO) knocked out former world title challenger Cosme Rivera (42-27-3) in the 5th round of the scheduled eight round main event.

Rakhmankul of Northridge, California by way of Kazakhstan made his 2nd start under the No Limit Mindset LLC. banner, as well as Hall of Fame trainer Buddy McGirt. Rakhmankul is now coming off two impressive knockout wins in the last two months including a 1st round stoppage over 74-fight veteran, Daniel Valenzuela on June 14th in Tijuana and now Rivera.

In knocking out Rivera, Rakhmankul closed the show on a 72 fight-veteran who challenged Zab Judah for the Undisputed World Welterweight title, as well as champions Andre Berto, Sergey Lipinets and Miguel Vazquez.

Rivera has a win over former world champion Antonio Pitaula, as well as wins over former world title challengers Hercules Kyvelos ,Golden Johnson and Hector Quiroz.

Rivera has faced top contenders such as Chris van Heerden, Yordenis Ugas, Konstantin Ponomarev, Lee Purdy, Levan Ghvamichava, & Joel Julio.

“I went into the fight with Rivera knowing that on paper, I would be facing the toughest opponent in my career. He had been in the ring with some of the best boxers of his era, but I really believed in myself. I have great skills that most everybody still hasn’t seen. I want to thank my manager Shane Shapiro for believing in me, keeping me busy, and getting me the next opportunity to showcase my talent!” said a confident Rakhmankul.

“I am very pleased to see two members of my stable get knockout wins in meaningful fights on the same night. Saga stepping up and stopping a very tough fighter in Rivera, who has been in with some of the best fighters in history, shows me a lot about his development. I am also excited about Adrian Ortega Jr winning in his pro debut. We will soon announce a fight date to keep both guys busy.” said manager Shane Shapiro