Normatov, Shaw, Nova, Ceballo and Pacheco Score wins to remain undefeated

NEW YORK (August 30, 2019)–Over the last six-days, five highly-regarded fighters under the Split-T Management banner registered victories to remain undefeated.

Thursday night at the Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut, heavyweight Stephen Shaw scored three knockdowns en-route to a fourth-round stoppage over Willie Jake Jr.

Shaw dropped Jake in each of the first three frames, and the fight was waved off at 56 seconds into the fourth round.

With the win, Shaw raises his perfect mark to 12-0 with nine knockouts.

On the same card, Hurshidbek Normatov made it nine in a row as he won an eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Walter Wright in a junior middleweight contest.

With the win, Normatov won the WBA NABA US Super Welterweight title. Normatov, who was a European Amateur Champion boxed very well as he worked behind a jab that he followed nicely with straight shots that landed throughout the contest.

Normatov of Uzbekistan, who now calls Brooklyn home won by scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73.

Shaw and Normatov are promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

Last Friday night in Boston, at the Encore Boston Harbor, super featherweight, Abraham Nova stopped Luis Castillo in the opening frame to retain his NABA Title.

Nova of Albany, New York landed a perfect combination that dropped Castillo down for the ten count.

With the win, Nova, who is ranked number six by the WBA raised his mark to 16-0 with 12 knockouts.

Nova is promoted by Murphy’s Boxing.

On the same bill, welterweight Brian Ceballo kept his winning ways by stopping veteran Luis Eduardo Flores in round four of a scheduled eight-round bout.

Ceballo landed a thudding body shot that put Flores (24-15) down in a heap of trouble, and the bout was halted.

Ceballo of New York, has kept an active schedule, as he won his 4th bout of 2019 and is now 10-0 with five knockouts.

Ceballo is promoted by 360 Promotions.

Saturday night in Hermosillo, Mexico, prized middleweight prospect, Diego Pacheco stopped previously undefeated Jose Alonso Esparza inside of one round to raise his perfect mark to 5-0 with four knockouts.

The Los Angeles native has been impressive as this was the 3rd undefeated foe that Pacheco has defeated, and the 5th win in an eight-month span.

Pacheco, 18 years-old will be right back in action on September 14th in Carson, California.

Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.