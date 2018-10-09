O’connell Out, Simonds In Against Belcarris

Windham, NH [October 3, 2018] – Boston Boxing Promotion’s has announced that after a ten-year layoff from boxing, Haverhill’s Brendon Simonds (2-0, 2 KO’s) will return to the ring on Thanksgiving Eve, November 21, 2018 at The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.

He will be taking on Vermont’s Andre Belcarris in a four-round welterweight fight. Belcarris was originally supposed to fight North Andover’s “Irish” Tommy O’Connell, a fighter that Simonds has helped train, but O’Connell was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken wrist, broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade following an accident this past weekend.

“This has been ten years in the making,” said Simonds.

“When I last fought ten years ago, I didn’t plan on it being the last time I fought. My wife was pregnant and soon enough between my job and family, I was in and out of the gym and basically making excuses. On November 21st there’s no excuses. I’m fighting at least one last time and I’m going out on my own terms.”

Simonds last fought in August of 2008 scoring a second-round TKO in Worcester, Massachusetts over Edwin Rosado. Prior to that, Simonds made his pro debut in 2005 with a first-round TKO in a fight held in Braintree. This upcoming fight in Windham represents the closest Simonds has ever fought to his hometown of Haverhill.

“Thanksgiving Eve is a great night for everyone to get together and see people you haven’t seen in forever and have a good time. Instead of going right to downtown Haverhill that night, I expect to see tons of people at the fight in Windham. I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Andre Belcarris, a battle tested veteran of both the boxing ring and MMA cage, was completely unfazed by the change in opponent for him in November.

“On the eve of Thanksgiving, let’s give the fight fans something to be thankful for,” Belcarris said enthusiastically when asked to comment.

Tickets for the November 21, 2018 Thanksgiving Eve Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.