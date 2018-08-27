O’connell Returns To Boxing Ring On Thanksgiving Eve

Windham, NH [August 24, 2018] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that North Andover, Massachusetts welterweight “Irish” Tommy O’Connell will return to The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire for his third pro fight as he takes on Bennington, Vermont’s Andre “The Finisher” Belcarris at the Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular, Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

O’Connell, with a pro record of 1-0-1 since turning pro in January, returns to The Castleton after defeating Schenectady, New York veteran Bryan “The Brick” Abraham in his pro debut via unanimous decision and fighting to a draw with fellow undefeated welterweight Bruce “Pretty Boy” Boyington in his most recent outing.

“I’ve been the distance twice in two fights so far in my boxing career,” said O’Connell, “but I’m not punching a clock and getting paid by the hour to box. I want to knock Andre Belcarris out, and I’m telling my fans to make sure they are there because I most certainly will.”

Belcarris is an MMA-fighter-turned-boxer who made his pro boxing debut last fall on a mere two days notice, taking on the heavily-favored Nicky Dequattro at Foxwoods Casino. While losing a close decision, Belcarris earned the love and respect of the crowd that night with his relentless come-forward style, showmanship inside the ropes, and penchant for backing up his opponent with big overhand right hands with a lot of leverage.

“I’m excited to fight again,” said Belcarris. “I’m excited to show some new wrinkles in my game. This is a fight you don’t want to miss!”

Tickets for the November 21, 2018 Thanksgiving Eve boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.